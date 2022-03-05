Politics can be a thankless job. It often seems our elected officials rarely receive support when an important piece of legislation is passed, but they will certainly hear about if that car-rattling pothole on your street hasn’t been repaired.
Being an elected member of a city council, a state legislature or a national office is time-consuming.
Often, the pay doesn’t offset the time and money spent to attend meetings, ribbon cuttings and other events related to serving.
For whatever reason, many ordinary people downright refuse to run for elected office. We understand their hesitancy.
We certainly are aware that no one is forced to run for elected office. It’s a choice. Our public servants knew what they signed up for. Despite those challenges, our elected officials have the opportunity to shape our future.
Their impact can be positively felt for generations. In short, they can do so much good.
Now, here’s your chance.
Qualifying for a number of elected positions on the local, state and national level begins Monday for the May 24 general primary and nonpartisan elections.
Qualifying for local positions is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday. It will take place in Whitfield County in the elections office in the courthouse, and in Murray County in the elections office in the courthouse annex, 121 N. Fourth Ave. in Chatsworth. Whitfield County Democratic Committee Chair Debby Peppers said the party will not have a table at the courthouse but asks anyone who wishes to qualify to contact the party on its Facebook page.
District maps in both counties were redrawn this year after the results of the 2020 national census were released. Those considering running should check the latest maps in their local elections office to confirm which district they live in.
Qualifying for state and federal offices is during the same hours at the Georgia secretary of state’s office, 214 State Capitol in Atlanta. Legislative district lines were redrawn this year, so potential candidates should consult the latest maps to determine which district they live in.
A breakdown on all of the contested races can be found on our website (www.daltondailycitizen.com) or in this past Friday’s newspaper.
On this editorial page, we often bemoan the dearth of local candidates for the county commission, city councils, school boards and other important positions.
We cringe when we see people running unopposed for elected positions, as they are not forced to explain and defend their positions that will go towards defining our community.
Please be engaged in the races, and give some thought to running for office.
