Editorial: Recycle your live Christmas trees and electronics at Saturday's Bring One for the Chipper event

Now that Christmas Day has passed and the calendar has switched to 2022, maybe you've started the arduous process of removing your holiday decorations. While many of these family keepsakes are reusable -- manger scenes, tiny Christmas villages, etc. -- you might also have a live Christmas tree to be taken down.
If you do, before you dump your tree on the curb for pickup, we ask that you consider recycling your Christmas tree.
On Saturday, the Dalton Home Depot at 875 Shugart Road hosts a Christmas Tree and Electronics Recycling event -- Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful calls it the annual Bring One for the Chipper -- from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers from Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful will be on hand to collect live, natural, undecorated Christmas trees. Please remove all ornaments and the base from your trees.
Some electronic devices will also be accepted for recycling. There is no charge for trees and most electronics. The only fee is a $10 fee for CRT, or cathode ray tube, television sets and computer monitors. Typical CRT TVs have four to eight pounds of lead in them, requiring them to have extra-special handling when they are being recycled and resulting in a higher cost. Electronics will be sent to a third-party recycler. Volunteers will not remove any data from devices before sending them on to recycling. Please make sure you wipe the data from laptops, phones, etc., before dropping off.
Also being collected are flattened cardboard boxes. If you have big cardboard boxes that won't fit in your curbside bin, flatten them out and bring them along.
Participants have their pick of seed packets while supplies last and will remain in their car to help the event remain safe.
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, between 25 million and 30 million real Christmas trees are bought each year. That's a lot of trees, and a lot of waste that could be potentially dumped in landfills throughout the country.
Let's keep those trees purchased in 2021 off the curbs and out of our landfills. Take advantage of our community recycling event on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.