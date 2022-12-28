Now that Christmas Day has passed and the calendar will soon flip to 2023, maybe you’ve started the arduous process of removing your holiday decorations. While many of these family keepsakes are reusable — manger scenes, tiny Christmas villages, stockings, etc. — you might also have a live Christmas tree to be taken down.
If you do, before you dump your tree on the curb for pickup, we ask that you consider recycling your Christmas tree.
On Saturday, recycle your live, natural, undecorated Christmas tree and your used electronic devices at Home Depot (875 Shugart Road) and at Edwards Park (1115 Edwards Park entrance) from 9 a.m. to noon.
Volunteers from Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful will be on site to collect your natural trees, cardboard and electronics for recycling while you remain in your car. There is no charge for trees and most electronics. There is a recommended donation of $10 for CRT (cathode-ray tube) television sets and computer monitors. Electronics will be sent to a third-party recycler — no data will be removed from the devices. Please make sure you wipe the data from laptops, phones, etc. before dropping off.
Please remove all ornaments and the base from your trees.
Participants can get free seeds for future gardens and may be able to choose a seedling.
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, between 25 million and 30 million real Christmas trees are bought each year. That’s a lot of trees, and a lot of waste that could be potentially dumped in landfills throughout the country.
Let’s keep those trees purchased in 2022 off the curbs and out of our landfills. Take advantage of our community recycling event on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.