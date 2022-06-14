We proudly display it at our homes, businesses and schools.
We pledge our allegiance to it.
We stand to honor it when our national anthem is played.
And today, we pay a special tribute to “Old Glory” — the American flag.
Today is Flag Day, a time when we honor the commemoration of the adoption of the U.S. flag by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1777. It wasn’t until 1916 when President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day. Thirty years later in 1946, Congress established a National Flag Day.
The “Stars and Stripes” has been through many changes since the first flag was unfurled in the late 1700s. On the current flag, the 50 white stars represent the 50 states of the U.S. while the alternating 13 red and white stripes represent the 13 British colonies that became the country’s first states after breaking away from the Kingdom of Great Britain.
In this past weekend’s Dalton Daily Citizen, we published a special “Flag Etiquette” section containing facts about the flag, the proper way to display it and ways to celebrate Flag Day.
In the section, Military.com gave these guidelines on how to properly display the flag.
• The flag should be free of any obstructions, such as power lines or tree limbs.
• If displayed with other flags, Old Glory should be at the top-most point or in the center of a horizontal array of flags.
• If the flag is displayed on its side, the blue field should be to the left.
• The flag should be raised in the morning at a residence or business and taken down at night. The only exception to the flag being out at night is if it’s illuminated.
• Flags can be repaired. However, if a flag is tattered, it can be removed and brought to a local VFW hall to be properly disposed of.
Our flag is an enduring symbol of freedom, of hope, of independence. We certainly hope as you go about your day that you pause and take a few moments to reflect on what the flag means to you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.