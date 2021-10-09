Editorial: Remember, early voting starts in Whitfield County on Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, votes in Dalton and Whitfield County can begin casting their ballots for the Nov. 2 general election.
That's when early voting starts at the Whitfield County Courthouse. Early voting continues every weekday through Friday, Oct. 29.
Early voting is also set for two Saturdays -- Oct. 16 and 23 -- from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On each of those Saturdays, Whitfield County transit will offer free rides to the polls and back home for residents of Dalton. To schedule a ride, call Whitfield County transit at (706) 278-3606. Officials request that voters call at least 24 hours in advance to make sure they can be fit into the schedule. Whitfield County is picking up the tab for this service in hopes of helping people without transportation get to the polls to exercise their right to vote.
The contested races are:
• Dalton City Council Ward 2: Incumbent Annalee Harlan and Rodney Craig Miller.
• Dalton City Council Ward 4: Incumbent Gary Crews and Steve Farrow.
• Dalton Board of Education: Incumbent Palmer Griffin and Manuel Meza.
• Varnell mayor: Incumbent Tom Dickson and former mayor Anthony Hulsey.
While there are only four contested races on the ballot, this election still matters. We encourage everyone to take advantage of early voting. Lines are usually shorter during early voting than on the actual voting day.
As our lives seem to become busier by the day it's easy to forget to vote on Nov. 2, or have something come up that prevents us from having our voice heard. So put on your mask, bring your photo ID and head to the polls to vote early!
