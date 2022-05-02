Brunswick News: Perdue needs to do more than blame Kemp to win votes
If former U.S. Sen. David Perdue has any real expectations of being Georgia’s next governor, then he is going to have to do more than parrot former President Donald Trump by attempting to pin his own reelection loss in 2020 to a Democrat on Gov. Brian Kemp. A lot more.
The Sea Island Republican is going to have to show Georgia voters between now and the May 24 primary that he is more than a Trump revenge candidate. He cannot spend quality time before the voters of this great state trying to blame his loss to current Sen. Jon Ossoff on Kemp. Georgia deserves better from a candidate with such strong qualifications.
What voters need to know are his plans for the future. Crime, for example, is rampant, particularly in the Peach State’s capital city. Just recently five teens were injured in a gun battle outside a Waffle House, two of whom later hijacked a vehicle at gunpoint.
The currently ended session of the General Assembly took aim at it. Members passed measures to boost law enforcement. Whether it will be enough to even dent this growing problem remains to be seen.
There is also the issue of the state’s public school systems. Teachers are in short supply, an issue that is likely to worsen if left ignored. Everyone knows education is the key to an individual’s success. It is also the key to a state’s success.
There are a raft of other issues that take precedence over who won or lost an election and why. Affordable housing is one of them. The cost of housing, including rentals, is skyrocketing and beyond the reach of many working Georgians. Regardless of why or who is to blame, the fact remains that more and more individuals and families are struggling to find or keep a decent roof over their heads.
The state’s treatment of men, women and children with mental illness has been abominable, but fortunately the state legislature has begun to deal with it after years of neglect and political mumbo-jumbo. Question is, will it be enough? If not, it will require strong leadership to effect necessary adjustments.
Stop whining about what happened in the past. Focus on the next four years — the length of the term of office the next governor of Georgia will serve.
Valdosta Daily Times: Primary calls for GOP soul searching
This Georgia primary election is a battleground for the heart and soul of the Republican Party in our state.
The May 24 primary has shaped up as the battle between traditional conservative Republicans and the populist, pro-Trump wing of the party.
Republican voters must decide where their true loyalties lie.
Gov. Brian Kemp, by all accounts the most traditional and conservative of Republicans, faces off against former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Kemp checks all the conservative boxes. He is a strong Second Amendment advocate and just signed a new law making it legal to carry a gun in Georgia without needing a permit. He has signed one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion laws. He is a champion of state’s rights and lower taxes.
Perdue, inexplicably, says Kemp is just pandering to voters. The record shows, however, that Brian Kemp is who Brian Kemp has always been.
But Kemp came under fire when he did not support Trump’s claim of a stolen 2020 presidential election and would not be an accomplice to the effort to overturn the election, circumventing the will of the voters.
Perdue, on the other hand, is a Trump loyalist who supports the unsubstantiated, baseless conspiracy theories of widespread voter fraud, purportedly costing Trump the presidency.
Voters must decide what they believe and who they believe.
The also-rans in the Republican Primary race for governor and secretary of state are irrelevant, none of them have a chance to move the needle.
It is either Kemp’s party or it will be Perdue’s.
Either Kemp or Perdue will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in the fall. There is no doubt where the Democrats stand or whose party it is.
In many ways, the race for secretary of state mirrors the governor’s race.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also drew the ire of Trump and his supporters, when he stood up to unprecedented pressure from the former president and stood by the integrity of the Georgia election which was counted, recounted, audited, investigated and verified to have been accurate.
He faces Jody Hice, another Trump-endorsed candidate with the former president clearly targeting those he views as his political enemies, or who are, at the very least, less than loyal to him.
Again, the question is: Will Georgia Republicans be loyal to their conservative, traditional principles or loyal to a man?
The U.S. Senate Republican Primary is a showdown between Trump’s hand-picked candidate Herschel Walker and a man the people of Georgia know very well, another traditional conservative, Gary Black. Which way will the party go?
There is no doubt where the Democratic Party stands, it is squarely behind Sen. Raphael Warnock who will face either Black or Trump’s candidate, Walker.
We encourage Republicans to think long and hard about their values, beliefs, positions — and the party’s ability to win in the fall — before casting a vote in the May 24 primary.
Early voting starts Monday.
