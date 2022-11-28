The Tifton Gazette: More voting opportunities a good thing
Providing more opportunities for registered Georgia voters to cast ballots is the right thing to do. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign, along with other Democratic entities, sued the state to allow for Saturday voting ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff.
A judge agreed, stating counties can offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the runoff race. A runoff election occurs when no candidate garners the mandatory 50% plus one vote in Georgia in the regular election.
As the law stood, voters could not vote their choice on the second Saturday before a runoff if the preceding Thursday or Friday are state holidays.
Saturday, Nov. 26, is two days after Thanksgiving this year and one day after a state observed holiday for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s birthday.
The lawsuit was filed to change that.
“Republicans are once again attempting to rig the system to disenfranchise voters’ right to participate in our democracy,” said Christie Roberts, executive director of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. “Democrats are committed to fighting back against the Republican campaign of voter suppression and protecting the right of Georgians to early vote on Saturday.”
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has accused Warnock and Democratic allies of trying to change Georgia law right before an election based on their political preferences.
“If recent elections prove one thing, it’s that voters expect candidates to focus on winning at the ballot box — not at the courthouse,” Raffensperger said. “Instead of muddying the water and pressuring counties to ignore Georgia law, Sen. Warnock should be allowing county election officials to continue preparations for the upcoming runoff.”
The suit came in response to what many people consider to be a response to the 2020 presidential election. Georgia’s new election law, approved by Republican lawmakers in 2021, limits the amount of time allowed for runoff voting.
In addition to the rule on Saturday, the law shortened the runoff period from at least two months, to one month after the general election.
Recall the Senate runoff election following the November 2020 election was two months later in the early days of January 2021. Warnock and fellow Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff won that dual Senate runoff. But adding additional weeks, or a Saturday, to a runoff election is no guarantee that either party will win. It is a guarantee that more legally registered voters have the opportunity to vote.
Early voting is apparently popular and successful. The state should provide more opportunities for registered voters to legally vote rather than curtailing voting opportunities.
The judge made the right decision.
Voting is the right thing to do. Allowing registered voters more opportunities to vote is the right thing to do.
The Valdosta Daily Times: Shop local, keep your dollars close to home
It’s time to shop.
Whether it’s Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday or Giving Tuesday, the shopping season is here.
Many retailers depend on the day after Thanksgiving to turn the general ledger from red to black.
During this holiday shopping season, we encourage our readers to support businesses in our region, and even when shopping online remember there are many local retailers that have great online shopping experiences.
It simply makes sense to support businesses in our own region.
Keeping your shopping dollars as close to home as possible, supports local businesses and bolsters the economy.
Every dollar spent locally represents an investment in the future of our communities.
Everything on our shopping lists can be purchased somewhere in our region.
We have a plethora of diverse shops, clothing stores, discount retailers, quaint shops and electronic stores, so there is no good reason to travel out of the region.
Local businesses have a great tradition of giving back to the community.
They donate back to local nonprofits, charities, schools and churches.
Supporting those businesses supports all those organizations, institutions and agencies.
When you shop locally, you are helping to create jobs, fund local infrastructure and government services through your sales tax dollars and are helping to incubate further community development.
Entrepreneurship is the backbone of the middle class, the catalyst for economic growth and in many ways, the character of a community.
When local businesses flourish, the community flourishes.
A shopping excursion to Atlanta or Tallahassee, Florida, may seem like a good time and you may think you are finding bargains, but when you consider the cost of fuel, the time spent driving, the aggravation of traffic — not to even mention the bait-and-switch tactics of some retailers that entice you with offers that often are nowhere to be found — it may not be the bargain it seems to be.
Look first at what can be purchased close to home, before even considering an out-of-the-area shopping excursion.
We encourage readers to support our advertising partners, who through their advertising demonstrate their beliefs in a growing economy and commitment to the community as a whole as they grow their local businesses.
