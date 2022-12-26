Brunswick News: State should consider incentives to boost music industry
If you sit all the way through the credits of a major movie or TV show, you will find something that has become very common at the end — a logo featuring a peach and the some variation of the words “Made in Georgia.”
The state has become a popular place for the film industry to do business. Everything from big-budget blockbusters like the Marvel movies, to smaller television productions have been filmed in the state.
The Golden Isles has been a big beneficiary of the increased film production in the state. A variety of TV shows and movies have used the Isles as the backdrop for their stories, such as the immensely popular “The Walking Dead” series and the recently released blockbuster “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
The surge in film production in the state can be tied back to one key change. In 2008, the General Assembly created tax incentives to help lure more productions to the state. It has paid off as the film industry spent $4.4 billion in Georgia during the 2022 fiscal year. That broke the record of $4 billion set the previous year.
That success has lawmakers asking if it can be replicated in a different entertainment industry. A bipartisan legislative committee is recommending the state find out.
Capitol Beat News Service reported recently that a legislative committee is recommending the state institute a 30% to 35% tax credit for music-production expenses to help grow the music industry in Georgia. The committee also recommends credits so that major musical acts and Broadway touring companies would start their tours in Georgia, set up a “Music City” certification that Georgia cities could earn by meeting certain conditions, grants to help support local musicians and recording studios and other incentives to help grow the music industry.
Georgia is no stranger to producing musical talent. Artists as diverse as Ray Charles, The Allman Brothers Band, R.E.M. and Outkast have their roots in Georgia. You can’t write the history of music in America without Georgia.
State legislators should take the incentives into consideration, but they should not be blindly approved. There needs to be evidence that these changes can produce a boon for the state that is similar to the results of the film industry incentives.
There are a lot of interesting ideas in the committee’s recommendations, including one that designates music-production development jobs as high-demand careers for the purposes of the Technical College System of Georgia’s new High-Demand Career Initiative program.
The committee’s recommendations are certainly worth exploring, but let’s not get ahead of the beat.
Valdosta Daily Times: Emergencies don’t stop during holidays
During this holiday season while many of us are enjoying time with family and friends, days off from work and holiday festivities, the men and women who serve and protect us are hard at work.
In fact, it is their busiest time of year. Law-enforcement, public-safety and emergency personnel in the county and city simply cannot lock the office doors and go home to be with their families.
Crime, especially domestic violence, increases rather than decreases during this time of year.
Theft, of course, also increases as people do their Christmas shopping.
It generally seems like there is a higher incidence of heart attack and stroke, and with the colder temperatures, house fires become more common.
We appreciate the often thankless task of all public-safety personnel, especially during the holidays. We appreciate that they even put themselves in harm’s way when necessary, so the rest of us can be safe and sound. We also appreciate recent safety tips from our police department to help residents protect themselves and their property and gifts during this time of year.
Authorities urge people to use common sense and be aware of their surroundings.
Safety tips include:
• Park “smart” — do not leave your vehicle unlocked, do not leave valuables in plain sight inside your vehicle and take your purchased items home as soon as possible. Most vehicles broken into are thefts of opportunity.
• Stay alert while shopping (be aware of your surroundings).
• If shopping at night, shop with a companion.
• Avoid wearing expensive jewelry.
• Avoid carrying large amounts of cash. Pay for purchases with a check or credit card.
• Do not overload yourself with packages.
• If something or someone seems suspicious to you, contact the police.
• Residents should also be cautious when it comes to home and/or business security during the holiday season and year-round. Keep your doors and windows locked. If you have an alarm system, use it. Be aware of your surroundings and if you see something suspicious, report it to the police.
To all the men and women who serve and protect us each day, thank you for your service.
