Valdosta Daily Times: Celebrate the Constitution
U.S. Constitution Week is upon us.
As historian Paul Johnson notes in his book, “A History of the American People,” “The (Constitutional) Convention met in Philadelphia again and sat for four months, breaking up on Sept. 17, 1787, its work triumphantly done.”
Developing the Constitution among the original states was far more difficult than Johnson’s lone sentence makes it sound.
Essentially, after winning the American Revolution, Founding Fathers set upon a course to overturn the revolutionary era’s Articles of Confederation and establish the principles of a new government — even more difficult, a new type of government.
Among the ranks of the Constitutional Convention were men such as George Washington, who presided over the proceedings, Benjamin Franklin and James Madison, who is often called the “father of the Constitution” for his role in developing the document, and Alexander Hamilton, who along with Madison and John Jay formulated the arguments for the Constitution in the series of letters commonly called today The Federalist Papers.
They were among 55 delegates who signed the Constitution in 1787.
The Constitution established the nation’s Bill of Rights (though later in 1791), and the balance of power throughout three branches of federal government: executive (President), legislative (Congress) and judicial (Supreme Court).
Though in commemorations it often falls under the shadow of the Declaration of Independence’s popular appeal, the Constitution is often referred to as a “living document” because Americans still live by its principles and it has the ability to adapt.
When times and attitudes change, amendments have been added to the Constitution to reflect new national and societal issues, but the core values and established rights stated in the document remain intact.
The Declaration stated men are equal and should be allowed to live freely.
The Constitution is a guide for how to govern while retaining the concepts of equality and freedom.
National Constitution Week is commemorated Sept. 17-23.
Brunswick News: Appropriate punishment needed for youth who break the law
Are the laws or policies of this state setting youth up for failure, for a potential life of crime? Is releasing a preteen to the custody of a parent after leading the Georgia State Patrol on a high speed chase where speeds reached dangerous velocities effective punishment for a crime that could have cost the life of the culprit or some innocent individual or family?
It is certainly something to think about, especially when considering the boy who was allegedly involved in this recent chase was all of 11 years old.
This incident happened earlier this month in Liberty County, a county just north of McIntosh. According to news reports, the boy took his stepfather’s pickup truck Wednesday, bumped into an ATM and banged into another vehicle when avoiding a police traffic stop.
From that point, the chase was on. Reaching speeds of 100 mph, police pursued the fleeing preteen for several miles. A Georgia State patrolman said law enforcement took him into custody after the pickup truck the youth was driving ran into mud. The GSP allege that the youth had tried to turn onto I-95 during the chase but missed the ramp, thank goodness.
Fortunately for all concerned and for all in the path of the chase, no injuries were reported. Authorities said the underage driver will be charged with theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing, not wearing a seatbelt and driving without a license.
Few would want to see such action by a child lead to time in a youth detention facility. Truth be told, it is highly doubtful such a sentence would produce anything but negative results. The last thing any impressionable child needs is to be mixed in with youth convicted of more serious crimes. That kind of education seldom ends well.
At the same time, however, some form of effective punishment ought to be forthcoming, something that will discourage additional acts of unlawful behavior.
There are an untold number of wise men and women working for our communities and state. Surely they can come up with a punishment that does not interrupt a child’s positive education but demonstrates clearly society’s insistence that young boys and girls obey the law.
