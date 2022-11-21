Valdosta Daily Times: Don’t let domestic violence mar holidays
Thursday is Thanksgiving and we hope the holiday will be a happy time for everyone.
However, we know that unfortunately during the holidays, law enforcement typically responds to the most incidents of domestic violence.
This should be a joyous time, when people spend special days and create memories with family and friends.
In many cases, however, the memories will not be pleasant ones.
Domestic violence is a problem everywhere, including Valdosta, Lowndes County and South Georgia.
During this time of year, a large percentage of 911 calls and law enforcement responses are the result of domestic violence.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:
• Every nine seconds, a woman is assaulted or beaten in the United States.
• An average of 20 people are physically abused by intimate partners every minute in the U.S.
• There are more than 10 million abuse victims across the U.S. annually.
• One in three women and one in four men have been physically abused by an intimate partner.
• One in five women and one in seven men have been severely physically abused by an intimate partner.
• One in seven women and one in 18 men have been stalked. Stalking causes targets to fear they or someone close to them will be harmed or killed.
• On a typical day, domestic violence hotlines nationwide receive approximately 20,800 calls.
• The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by 500%.
• Domestic violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime.
• Domestic violence is most common among women between the ages of 18-24.
• Nineteen percent of domestic violence involves a weapon.
• Domestic victimization is correlated with a higher rate of depression and suicidal behavior.
• Only 34% of people who are injured by intimate partners receive medical care for their injuries.
There are organizations that provide services to area women who have suffered from domestic violence along with offering educational programs available to individuals and community groups throughout the year.
Schools in the Valdosta, Lowndes County and adjoining school districts have trained counseling professionals on staff to help young people address issues associated with violence in the home.
Our law enforcement agencies have trained professionals who are often called upon to diffuse dangerous situations and to deal with victims in caring and sensitive ways.
Domestic violence knows no socio-economic, racial or geographical boundaries. It exists among all social groups and in every community.
Recurring domestic violence within families is something no one wants to discuss but it is a conversation that must take place.
The culture needs to be changed and the cycle must be broken.
We encourage more public dialogue and more conversations among families, especially children, to make it clear that violence is not a solution to problems in relationships and is never the right way to express frustrations or anger.
Finally, we urge all of our readers to protect women and children and err on the side of caution by reporting suspected violence and abuse to law enforcement. If you see something, say something.
Valdosta Daily Times: Respect our teachers
Teachers across Georgia are joining a lawsuit challenging the state’s so-called “divisive concepts” law targeting public schools.
We should respect our teachers and realize no one knows their jobs better than they do.
Educators, not legislators, should decide what happens in the classroom.
While parents are the experts when it comes to raising their children, teachers are the experts when it comes to academic instruction.
HB 1084, signed by Gov. Brian Kemp on April 28, defines divisive concepts as teaching “one race is inherently superior to another race; the United States of America is fundamentally racist; and an individual, by virtue of his or her race, is inherently or consciously racist or oppressive toward individuals of other races.”
But teachers across the state are saying it is not as simple as it sounds or as lawmakers seem to think. The law has resulted in a lot of confusion and is making their jobs more and more difficult.
The law was an overreaction, a solution looking for a problem and more a matter of political posturing than a matter of good public policy. Lawmakers grandstanded with righteous indignation over the teaching of Critical Race Theory when, in fact, no public elementary, middle or high school in Georgia includes CRT in its curriculum.
It is no wonder that school systems across the state are losing teachers and having trouble filling open teaching positions.
We sympathize with one of the state’s high school history teachers, Jeff Corkill, when he said, “Like many educators in Georgia, I can’t figure out what I can or can’t teach under the law, and my school district’s administrators don’t seem to understand the law’s prohibitions either.”
That is not an indictment of the ability of teachers and administrators to understand plain English, it is an indictment of the law itself and just how garbled and poorly defined it is.
Teachers are afraid to even talk about slavery, Black history or the civil rights movement. These topics are not what has been called Critical Race Theory. In fact, these things are what we all used to just call American history.
It remains to be seen what will happen with this lawsuit but we encourage the General Assembly to respect Georgia teachers and revisit the “divisive concept laws” in the upcoming legislative session. Passing commonsense laws is far more preferable to having to settle lawsuits.
Teachers in the classroom do not have some politically driven agenda but simply want to educate our children with reliable, factual information.
Why would any parent, any lawmaker or any one of us want anything less?
Teachers do not want to indoctrinate. They want to stimulate young minds and educate our future leaders.
