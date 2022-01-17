Editorial roundup: Views from around Georgia

Rome News-Tribune: Vote for our educational future
It’s easy to say “I don’t have kids” or “I don’t want to pay for that” but supporting the proposed education local option sales tax is an investment in our community’s future.
The vote, which will take place on May’s primary ballot, will determine the course of our local school systems and ability to improve their existing facilities. Logistically, think of the items on this ELOST (Education Local Option Sales Tax) as covering for the facilities and improvements over the next seven years in each school system.
A vote for the ELOST is a vote to give our children the best facilities in which to receive an education.
In an oversimplified nutshell, the city elementary schools are serving many more children than they were designed for. The county has too many facilities for a dwindling student population.
The proposed uses for this ELOST are primarily to construct a new Rome Middle School across the loop from Rome High School. That project isn’t to just get a new middle school, it’s to accommodate the upcoming students who are currently in elementary schools.
The plan is to move sixth-graders to what is now the middle school, opening up much needed space in the school system’s six elementary schools. The goal is to have the new middle school ready and open by fall 2024, Superintendent Lou Byars said.
The Floyd County School System is proposing improvements at all its existing facilities including HVAC system and roof replacements with technology upgrades. Armuchee High School would be getting new kitchen and plumbing as well as a new modernized field house, Superintendent Glenn White said.
He’d like to use this ELOST to make sure the county’s athletic facilities equate with the city schools and is looking at adding lights to baseball and softball fields as well as turf fields for football and synthetic tracks at each high school.
Other options?
Prior to the penny sales tax, school construction depended on the voters passing bond issues. Instead of building the funds organically, you also have the issue of having to pay interest on those bonds. Interest rates are low now, but it’s likely they’re going up soon.
The old mechanism of voters approving bonds involved some inherent conflict. If improvements for one district were sought, especially in the county, then the voters in the others tended to react negatively because there was nothing specifically in it for them. The shortsightedness of that view jeopardizes students across the city and county.
An ELOST allows for the communities in which they’ll be used to specify main projects as well as fill other needs.
While there’s been criticism of some SPLOST plans, the ELOST has been a consistent and beneficially used mechanism to fund school projects for years now.
The ELOST program works and uses everybody's extra cent when it comes to the education of our children. Tourists, visiting relatives or somebody from out of town who wants to come eat at the Texas Roadhouse or maybe even The Varsity some day — that cent stays here and pays for our children’s education here.
We ask that you support the education in Rome and Floyd County in May.
Valdosta Daily Times: Voters should determine election outcomes
Voters should determine the outcome of elections, not politicians and party loyalists.
Civil rights leaders in Atlanta rebuffed President Joe Biden’s visit Tuesday to talk about voting rights.
It’s not that they disagree with Biden’s talking points about federal voting legislation.
It’s just that they are sick and tired of talk and want to see action.
To this point the push for a new voting rights act has been all hat and no cattle.
Republicans in the House and Senate have demonstrated they can work together to block legislation and thwart the Biden agenda.
Democrats, on the other hand, have clearly demonstrated they cannot close ranks and take advantage of their razor-thin majority. Despite controlling the House, the Senate and the White House, Democrats have failed to pass the administration’s "Build Back Better" plan, the signature piece of the Biden agenda, and have now stalled on voting rights legislation despite the efforts of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Another U.S. senator, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, has proved to be the spoiler of the Democratic Party and, in many ways, the most powerful lawmaker in the nation, but that is not a badge of honor. Manchin’s perceived power has not been because of anything he has accomplished but simply in being an obstructionist.
Georgia is among a handful of Republican-led states that have passed restrictive voting laws which effectively allow state lawmakers, always under the control of one party or the other, to appoint a hand-picked board that can take control of local elections in the event of controversy or questionable activity. That’s dangerous and undemocratic.
The law also shortens the period for early voting and reduces the number of, visibility of and accessibility of drop boxes. Restricting voter access disproportionately disadvantages Black voters.
To be clear, only legally registered voters should vote in Georgia elections but for those legally registered voters, voting should be convenient, easy and encouraged, not suppressed.
President Biden has called Georgia’s voting restrictions, passed this year, an atrocity and compared the law to Jim Crow-era voter suppression.
Those are strong words, but just words.
Maybe Manchin cannot be reached and will continue to oppose just to oppose, but Biden, Warnock, Vice President Kamala Harris and others willing to lead on this issue must use all their influence, reach across the aisle and protect democracy not just for our time but for all time.
GOP lawmakers must be called to the right side of history and realize voting rights are not Democrat rights or Republican rights but American rights.
This is the defining issue of our time.
It is time to leverage the full weight of the presidency and to realize the gravity of the moment.
Biden ran for office as a consensus builder. It is time to build consensus. If there was ever an issue that should garner bipartisan support, the right to vote and building guardrails around democracy should be that issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.