Editorial roundup: Views from around Georgia

Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely later at night. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.