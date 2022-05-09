Rome News-Tribune: To develop or not develop, that is the question
It occasionally feels like we are our own worst enemy. We fuss and fret that we need housing, affordable preferably, and that we’d like to see more manufacturing jobs in this area, high paying preferably. But when it comes down to the wire, we don’t seem to have our head in the game.
We need housing, but even more so we need housing that our workforce can afford. The signals are good, we’ve made the shift from begging literally anyone to build here to a spike in new home building applications.
But there’s a catch — they’re bringing in metro-Atlanta area prices to townhomes and apartments. They’re talking in the neighborhood of $200,000 for a townhome in a county that has a median household income — which often means two wage earners — of around $48,000. That’s nowhere near affordable.
On top of that, we need to attract decent paying jobs. But here’s the catch — the Rome City Commission tapped the brakes on over 100 acres of property taxpayers have invested millions of SPLOST dollars in.
In this example, Summerville Park residents spoke against rezoning the 100-plus acres of former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property purchased with SPLOST funds at a recent City Commission meeting.
Taking less of a “Not In My Backyard” approach, residents of the neighborhood represented by an eloquent and well thought out presentation took more of a “What Will Be In My Backyard” approach.
That argument was essentially that the residents aren’t against development per se, they want an idea of what is coming to their neighborhood.
Fair point.
Historically there is a level of privacy involved in attracting a business to an area and those dealings have always been handled with kid gloves.
The issue we take is a couple of messages sent by tabling the zoning of that property.
One, City Commissioner Bill Collins is a resident of that neighborhood. Collins didn’t do anything unethical or illegal by waxing poetic about why the rezoning shouldn’t go through, however the appearance of impropriety is often as damaging as actual impropriety. In this case Collins pushed against a vote involving his neighborhood yet then advocated for the rezoning of other neighborhoods near Dodd Boulevard under public protest in the same meeting.
Two, it sends a message to industries currently being courted by the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority as well as those in the future. To a point, it’s almost hearkening back to the Floyd County Commission taking issue with the Rome Floyd Chamber, leading to the current way industrial recruitment is handled in Floyd County.
There absolutely has to be a balance in how we move forward with housing and industrial development. The unfortunate truth in compromise is that not everybody gets what they want.
The hope is to find that sweet spot so all get what we need.
Valdosta Daily Times: Consider foster care
This is National Foster Care Month.
Foster Care Month exists to raise awareness about foster care needs and show appreciation to all foster families.
There are thousands of children in foster care in Georgia, according to the state’s Division of Family and Children Services.
The children come from many backgrounds and situations.
They are children of all ages and races.
A great many of them have special needs, including teenagers, siblings and children with physical, emotional and/or behavioral disabilities.
The Division of Family and Children Services operates under the Georgia Department of Human Services and is tasked with assuring that children are safe from abuse and neglect.
Dedicated caregivers are a critical part of fulfilling that mission.
DFCS says once a determination is made that it is not safe for a child to remain in the home of a parent or guardian, the child may be placed in foster care.
The foster-care program is designed to be a temporary home away from home while qualified professionals work with the family to address child-safety concerns.
DFCS said its goal is to return children safely to their families but adds that the child’s safety comes before any other consideration. DFCS has said the agency is always looking for what it calls “loving, safe and stable homes for the children who are brought into care.” The approval process can take up to 10 months and may require certifications, evaluations and a good bit of documentation.
Foster parents do not receive a per diem for caring for the children in their homes, according to DFCS. Rather, they can be reimbursed for some of the expenses they incur while caring for children. The state may provide an initial clothing allowance when children enter foster care as well as an annual clothing allowance.
Foster children may also benefit from certain therapeutic services as well as health and safety items that may include things such as car seats, booster seats and safety helmets.
Foster children between the ages 14-25 are provided with services through the Independent Living Program that provides funding and support to help youth successfully transition from foster care, according to DFCS.
In a perfect world, foster care would not be needed.
In a perfect world, children would never be abused or neglected.
It is not a perfect world.
In our world, children are orphaned, sadly others are abandoned, abused and neglected, making foster care so important and foster families so needed and appreciated.
Those interested in serving asa foster parent can call (877) 210-KIDS.
