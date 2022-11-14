Valdosta Daily Times: Accept election results
The people have spoken. You have spoken.
The results of the election are the results.
Even though the results are not final until the election is certified, once that happens we should all trust the process, trust local poll workers and election officials and trust the results.
For weeks we have been writing about voter turnout, encouraging all legally registered voters to get to the polls and so many of you showed up and participated in democracy. That is something we should all feel good about, regardless of whether our chosen candidate or party came out on top. In every election, someone wins and someone loses.
We cannot only accept the results when our side wins.
Candidates who did not come out on top should always graciously concede. The peaceful transfer of power does not only apply to the presidency. Our form of government depends on a peaceful transition at all levels of government and for all seats, whether local, state or federal.
Of course, the way we demonize people who do not agree with our views on politics and government during election season makes it extremely difficult for any of us to be gracious in defeat.
Tamping down the rhetoric, the name calling and the vitriol during an election would go a long way toward accepting the outcomes of elections. Crying foul, allegations of cheating and claiming an election was stolen is something worse than poor political sportsmanship, it is an affront to democracy, regardless of which party does it.
It is certainly OK not to like the outcome of an election but that is not the same thing as refusing to accept it.
When a candidate, or a party, loses an election it is time for reflection, and perhaps time to rethink strategy, messaging and even positions on issues.
Instead of asking if the other side won by hook and crook, instead ask: Why did we lose? Why did our message not resonate? Why was our campaign not as effective as it could have been? Are we out of step with the electorate? Are we placing emphasis on the wrong issues? These are the kinds of questions that help improve our strategies, refine our ideologies and enhance a party’s or a candidate’s chances at the polls.
The election itself is over. There is still a bit of counting to be done. Once the dust has settled, runoffs are completed and all results are certified, it is time to move on.
Congratulations to all the winners — from both parties — and thank you to everyone who voted.
The (Milledgeville) Union-Recorder: Don’t wait any longer — get flu shots, COVID boosters
It’s been dubbed the tri-demic: A sweeping influx of RSV, flu and COVID-19 that has hit many parts of the country. If you haven’t gotten a flu shot yet or a COVID-19 booster health officials are warning — don’t wait any longer.
According to the state department of public health, flu activity is already widespread in Georgia — earlier than we’ve seen in recent years.
“Every individual over the age of six months should get a flu vaccine – not just for their own protection, but to protect others around them who may be more vulnerable to the flu and its complications,” says Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, Georgia Department of Public Health commissioner. “It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body, so now is the time to get a flu shot.”
Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a major cause of pneumonia and bronchiolitis among infants and young children.
Health officials say that masking over the last two years slowed the spread of respiratory illnesses like flu and RSV and COVID-19 is also still circulating.
Remember also that there are other basic steps that we can all take to help cut down on flu and other respiratory illness. Fortunately, many of these tried and true steps are the same as those we used during the height of the pandemic. Here are some tips from the Georgia Department of Health:
• Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and warm water. Alcohol based gels are the next best thing if you don’t have access to soap and water.
• Cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow or arm to help prevent the spread of the flu.
• Avoid touching your face as flu germs can get into the body through mucus membranes of the nose, mouth, and eyes.
• If you are sick, stay home from school or work. Flu sufferers should be free of a fever, without the use of a fever reducer, for at least 24 hours before returning to school or work.
• If you are caring for a sick individual at home, keep them away from common areas of the house and other people as much as possible.
• The hospital emergency room is not the first line of defense for battling the flu. A visit to a primary health care physician or after-hours clinic may be necessary if symptoms warrant but the emergency room should be reserved for emergencies.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses. Everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every year before flu activity begins in their community. People at high risk of serious flu complications include young children; pregnant women; people with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart and lung disease; and people 65 years and older should especially get a flu shot.
Parents of young children should look for symptoms of RSV:
• Runny nose
• Decrease in appetite
• Coughing
• Sneezing
• Fever
• Wheezing
Symptoms usually appear in stages and not all at once. In very young infants with RSV, the only symptoms may be irritability, decreased activity, and breathing difficulties. People infected with RSV usually show symptoms within four to six days after getting infected.
Almost all children will have had an RSV infection by their second birthday but it can be dangerous and require hospitalizations in some cases. Experts highly recommend that children, as soon as possible, not only get their primary series of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine but also a booster, which helps to make sure that the response continues.
Please get your vaccines. Remember also that health officials say it is safe to get both COVID-19 and flu shots at the same time. Most drug stores and private doctor’s offices, grocery store pharmacies and neighborhood clinics offer the shots and boosters and the local health department is also an option. To find a location visit https://www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines.
Get your COVID-19 if you have not been vaccinated and get boosted if you have and please get your flu shot.
