The Tifton Gazette: Breast Cancer Awareness bigger than a month
Every October, the number of pink ribbons attests to the number of South Georgia women who have survived, who are battling breast cancer and those who lost the fight.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
October reminds us of just how many women we know and love, those who are co-workers, neighbors, friends and family who battle this disease.
Breast cancer pays no heed to socio-economics, race or age.
It can strike any woman, at any time.
It can strike men, as well.
We are always reminded this time of year about just how important screening and early detection are for favorable outcomes.
Survival can often hinge on finding the cancer as early as possible.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month should not be viewed as a topic to be considered for a few weeks each year in the fall then ignored the remaining 11 months of each year.
As too many women and families know, as The Tifton Gazette has witnessed too often with stories about South Georgia women, breast cancer strikes women everyday throughout the year.
We are always inspired by the stories of survivors who want their personal experiences to lift up others who are just beginning their journeys battling breast cancer.
Our hearts always go out to those who have lost loved ones to the devastating scourge of cancer.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is about raising awareness, raising funds, sharing information and building the necessary networks to help satisfy the needs of those who are struggling.
But it’s not just about October.
It’s about reminding us that funds must be raised, precautions must be taken and the battle will continue being fought each and every day until there is a cure.
The (Milledgeville) Union-Recorder: Make a voting plan, get it done
Early voting kicked off Monday and will continue in the days leading up to the November general election.
To be eligible to vote, citizens must be:
• 17 1/2 years old to register, 18 years old to vote.
• Resident of the county.
• United States citizen.
• Not be serving a sentence or probation for a felony conviction.
Please do your voter homework before heading out to cast your ballot. Take a few moments to check your voter status by visiting the My Voter Page at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/ . You can also use this page to view a sample ballot beforehand. The specific elected officials that represent you in federal, state and local government are also included on this webpage.
Make a plan and decide when you are going to vote. If you choose to vote early, Early voting dates for Baldwin County are:
• Oct. 17-23
• Oct. 24-29
• Oct. 31-Nov. 4
Voting times are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on the Sunday voting date.
Citizens can vote early at the Baldwin County government center, located at 1601 N. Columbia St.
Early voting is a convenient option and it affords time for voters just in case there are any issues like not having a proper form of identification.
If you wish to vote on Election Day, be sure to check your voting precinct to make sure you know where it is located.
If you have requested an absentee ballot, know that Nov. 8 is the last day to return it.
A calendar with all important election dates can also be found on the secretary of state’s website, sos.ga.gov.
We encourage all registered voters to cast a ballot.
This is a midterm election, which likely means that voter apathy will be a factor in voter turnout. Although it is true that there are no presidential candidates on this year’s ballot, Georgia’s next governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and other statewide and local offices will be determined in this election.
It is said in every election but a lot is riding on this year’s races. Why would anyone not want to have a say in the future of our government at such a critical time in our nation’s history?
Do the research and make a voting plan.
However you chose to cast your ballot, just make sure you get it done.
The Valdosta Daily Times: Take advantage of early voting
Early voting is here.
Registered voters get to decide who will lead and represent them locally and statewide in the coming four years.
Candidates are running for various city and county posts in Lowndes County. Statewide, voters are choosing a governor, a senator and many other Georgia leaders. Many local and state candidates face no opposition this election cycle, while a few do.
The Valdosta Daily Times looked at the contested Valdosta City Council and Lowndes County Commission races in the Oct. 19 edition.
The Nov. 8 Election Day will be here before you know it but more and more people have opted to cast a ballot during the early voting period and why shouldn’t they?
It is convenient, lines are not long and you can do it at various times through the day during the three weeks that have been set aside for early voting.
We encourage our readers to be informed voters. No one should vote for someone simply because they think the candidate is a nice person, they attend church together, are in the same civic club, are relatives or part of a certain social circle.
You should vote for the person you think will do the best job.
Campaigns should be considered job interviews.
Elections should be more about principle than politics.
The vote is our ultimate recourse.
You may have concerns regarding how city government is doing the people’s business. You may have concerns about government transparency, government spending, city taxes, business regulations or government services.
Who do you support?
Do you know the positions of the candidate(s) you support on these and other relevant issues facing our community?
The voting booth is our opportunity to influence the future of our city, county, region and state.
We hope turnout is robust this go-round. It is disheartening that only a small portion of registered voters tend to make it to the polls.
Voting is a right and a privilege.
Be informed. Make wise decisions based on ideologies, past performance, platforms and matters of principle, rather than on personality, popularity or party alone.
Then, go vote.
