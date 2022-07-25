Brunswick News: State should continue Hogan’s quest to improve mental health care
When State Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, pinch hit for former state Rep. Alex Atwood recently at the Golden Isles Republican Women’s Club meeting, the occasion offered a chance for the retiring legislator to discuss his tenure.
Hogan chose not to run for re-election, and his District 179 seat will be filled by Rick Townsend after he won the Republican runoff in the primary. There is no Democratic challenger for Townsend to face in November.
If Townsend is as effective as Hogan was during his tenure, it is safe to say that the Isles is in good hands. Hogan has been a successful legislator since he arrived in office in 2017. Arguably his best work, though, didn’t come to full fruition until this year.
Hogan has been a staunch advocate for changing how the state utilizes its mental health services. Georgia has been at the very bottom of the pack when it comes to getting mental services to the people who need them — dead last to be exact.
Hogan helped push through legislation during this year’s session to address the state’s mental health crisis. The bill includes allowing the state to require people with a mental health issue to take their prescribed medication, allowing law enforcement to take individuals suspected of having a mental health issue to a facility for evaluation and boosting measures designed to keep people with mental health and substance abuse issues out of jail, among other things.
Recent tragedies in the nation have put an even bigger spotlight on how we handle mental health. It used to be considered a weakness to talk about such issues. Times have changed, and we know now just how important it is to not be silent on these problems.
Suicide continues to be a major health problem. It is one of the leading causes of death in America with nearly 46,000 people dying by suicide in 2020, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The stats on those who have considered suicide are even more stunning with 12.2 million people saying they have seriously considered it. More than three million made a plan for suicide and 1.2 million actually attempted it.
Some people in a mental health crisis don’t hurt themselves but focus their rage on others. That’s why it is important for all of us to be aware of the warning signs such as excessive fear or worrying, excessive sadness, problems concentrating, mood swings and others signaling that someone going through a mental crisis could display. For more information about potential warning signs, visit www.nami.org.
The only way to address mental health issues is to tackle them head on. We appreciate the work Rep. Hogan has done on this issue. We hope the changes will help Georgians in crisis get the help they need.
Valdosta Daily Times: Health care disparities must be addressed
When it comes to basic health care everyone should be treated the same.
The racial disparity in access to even basic services is no secret.
If infant and maternal mortality disproportionately affected white women and white children these things would be legislative priorities.
More accurately, if the wives and children of rich white men were dying at a greater rate than nonwhites the state would be sparing no costs at finding solutions.
While state lawmakers pushed through legislation to create a certified community midwife board overseeing licensing and certification of midwives and passed some other modest measures, meager investment in addressing the excessively high mortality rate among women and children of color is inexcusable.
In 2020, the maternal mortality rate for Black women in the U.S. was 55.3 deaths per 100,000 live births, 2.9 times the rate for non-Hispanic white women, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overall, the maternal mortality rate for 2020 was 23.8 deaths per 100,000.
Georgia has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the country.
The CDC reports in 2018, Georgia’s maternal death rate was 27.7 per 100,000.
While extending medical coverage to mothers six months to one year postpartum via Medicaid coverage is a step, it is a very small step and just not enough.
Provisions of the federal Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act of 2021 have merit and should be taken up by the Georgia General Assembly.
Diversifying our perinatal workforce, supporting mothers with maternal mental health conditions and substance use disorders by funding access to services, investing in tele-health to improve maternal health outcomes and investing in “social determinants” that impact maternal health outcomes, such as housing, transportation and nutrition should all be legislative priorities.
These are all pro-life measures.
Advocates have said Medicaid expansion to cover individuals up to 138% of the federal poverty level can reduce the rates of uninsured women of childbearing age and Medicaid extension up to one year postpartum would help reduce maternal deaths.
It remains to be seen how much progress the federal government will make because, like most things, Washington gridlock and partisan grandstanding has bogged down discussion about disparities in health care.
Georgia lawmakers, however, can and should address these specific measures that could improve access to basic health care.
The lives of women and children are at stake.
