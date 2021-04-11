Editorial roundup: Views from around Georgia

The Valdosta Daily Times on voting laws:
Democrats do not want people who are not U.S. citizens to vote in our elections.
We know you have heard otherwise.
It is claimed liberals want “undocumented aliens” to vote in U.S. elections so they can defeat Republicans.
The claim is nonsense.
It is a bogus, debunked conspiracy theory.
Still, a lot of people believe it.
Why do people believe the bogus claim?
Well, it is just this simple: It must be true because they saw it on Facebook.
Clearly, there are differences between Republicans and Democrats when it comes to how we conduct open and free elections.
Both sides, Republicans and Democrats, should debate voter access legislation on the merits of their respective positions and not resort to straw men, ad hominem arguments and baseless attacks.
Republicans in Georgia and across the nation have pushed for measures they think will add additional safeguards that progressives think could make it more difficult for some voters, especially people of color, to go to the polls.
Georgia’s new elections laws, drafted by GOP lawmakers, have erupted into a firestorm of opposition, including Major League Baseball yanking the All-Star game from Atlanta. MLB officials have said the new laws do not reflect the values of MLB, and they hoped to send a strong message consistent with their views which champion diversity and inclusion. Coca-Cola and Delta have also strongly criticized the new law.
Gov. Brian Kemp has said MLB and all of those who have dissented simply do not understand Georgia’s new law which, he claims, expands voter access.
Kemp and others accuse the Democrats of spreading conspiracy theories about Georgia’s controversial new voting laws.
It may very well be that progressives have said some things about the new Georgia law which are misleading and even just wrong.
It is absolutely certain, however, that there is no Democrat-led effort in Georgia to allow non-U.S. citizens to vote in our elections.
To be clear, it is a federal crime to register ineligible voters.
It is a federal crime for people who are not legally registered to vote to cast a ballot in Georgia or anywhere in the U.S.
H.R. 1, a federal Democrat-led bill in Congress designed to expand voter access, does not — in any way — open the door for non U.S. citizens to vote in our elections.
In fact, H.R. 1 provides safeguards to prevent illegal voting.
No one is seeking to change that — not even Democrats.
The Brunswick News on MLB's decision to move the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta:
Biological warfare kills indiscriminately. Everyone in its path is a victim, friend and foe.
Economic warfare acts along the same lines. It hurts everyone, friend and foe.
A recent example of economic warfare is Major League Baseball’s decision to move the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta to Denver. The league is changing locations in protest of Georgia’s new voting laws. It claims — and incorrectly so, it should be noted — that the new laws passed by the Republican state legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp are an infringement upon the voting rights of citizens.
Consequently, the immediate impact of MLB’s decision to find a new site for the all-star game will be on the very men and women who side with MLB. While the entire state stands to benefit from the popular event, Democratic leaning Atlanta will be ground zero. It will suffer the most.
Oddly enough, the only ones going to bat for the working people and families who stand to lose out with the pullout is the state’s Republican leadership. They blame false accusations and whining by Democrats like U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for the change of venue. MLB said its decision was based on conversations with Black players in the league.
Whatever the reason, Atlanta will lose millions of dollars, and it may not end there. Opponents of Georgia’s new voting laws are now in the process of trying to bully corporations like Coca-Cola, Delta and others, pointing the threat of a buyer’s boycott straight at their profits, if they fail to see things their way.
Brace yourselves, working people and families. More economic pain very well may be headed your way.
Attacking people who would be impacted the most and where they would be hurt the most, in the pocketbook and at the dinner table, is not the proper place to wage political warfare. Yet it’s happening.
It does not matter who’s behind it, Democrats or Republicans, it’s wrong, wrong, wrong. Go after the offices of the politicians deemed responsible for whatever law or measure is abhored, not after every man, woman and child within a 100-mile radius of them.
