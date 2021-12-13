Editorial roundup: Views from around Georgia

Rome News-Tribune: For it is in giving that we receive
What better way to celebrate this holiday season than helping someone in our community enjoy it as well.
Many of us are blessed with wonderful family, a warm home, good food, employment and good health — things for which we should be grateful. And this is the time of year to be especially grateful. But we must also remember that there are those in our community — our neighbors — who may not have many of the things we sometimes take for granted.
And that’s why it’s the perfect time of year to think of others.
We know there’s lots to do this holiday season. We know you’ve got presents to buy and wrap, food to cook, relatives to visit and a house to decorate. But if those of us fortunate enough to have all those things to do can spare a minute and a few dollars, we can make sure that some of our neighbors have a better Christmas than they would otherwise have had.
There are so many ways in which we can help the less fortunate right here in our community. And it doesn’t have to take a lot of your time or lots of money. There are people and organizations in Rome and Floyd County that would benefit greatly from just a small show of support.
We’ve taken the liberty of compiling a list of just some of the local organizations that could use some help this holiday season as they try to bring warmth and joy to different areas of the community. We hope you’ll consider supporting them or find another local organization you’d like to help.
1. Open Door Children’s Home provides for the needs of dependent, neglected and/or abused children of Northwest Georgia. opendoorhome.org
2. Sheriff Santa provides Christmas presents for more than 700 local kids and teens. Contact Mechelle Cliatt at (706) 291-4111 ext. 8812, or email her at cliattm@floydcountyga.org.
3. Hospitality House for Women provides emergency and outreach support services to victims of domestic violence. hospitalityhouseforwomen.org
4. Floyd County PAWS is responsible for animal control operations including field operations, shelter management and care, and the animal adoption/rescue program. floydcountygov.ga/animal-control
5. The Davies Shelters provides beds and shelter to homeless men and women and the resources to help them overcome homelessness. davieshelter.com
6. Rome-Floyd Community Kitchen is a nonprofit dedicated to feeding those in need in Rome and Floyd County. romefloydcommunitykitchen.org
7. Summit Quest provides outdoor activities, scholarships, support and resources to kids and their families affected by cancer. mysummitquest.org
8. Network Day Services provides services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to help them become more independent and self sufficient. networkday.org
9. Compassionate Paws is a community partner of Pet Partners. The local group takes therapy animals to visit area hospitals and assisted living facilities, participates in community events, visits local colleges and participates in the Read with Me program in schools and libraries. romepaws.org
10. Harbor House provides services to children who may have been victims or sexual or severe physical abuse and offers prevention programs to stop abuse before it starts. nwga-cac.org
11. Living Proof Recovery helps maintain the long-term recovery needs of the community through advocacy, training, peer support and spiritual guidance. livingproofrecovery.org
12. Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia provides compassionate and confidential care, support, and advocacy to survivors of sexual assault, while promoting awareness and prevention in the community. sacnwga.org
13. Floyd Felines is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit group formed to help save homeless, helpless and “at risk” cats from open-admission shelters in Northwest Georgia. floydfelines.org
14. AIDS Resource Council is a community-based HIV/AIDS education and services organization serving those who are infected, as well as those affected by the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 10 counties of Northwest Georgia. Search on Facebook or call 706-290-9098.
15. 100 Black Men of Rome's mission is to improve the quality of life within the communities they serve and enhance educational and economic opportunities for all African Americans. 100bmor.org
16. DIGS provides safe housing, work and leisure opportunities for adults with developmental challenges. digsromega.org
17. Rome For the Rescues provides funds and support to a variety of animal welfare organizations in the area. romefortherescues.org
These are only a few of the organizations that work toward the betterment of our community and provide for the needs of others.
We couldn’t possibly list everyone but there are many others. If you are able to help them in any way, please know that you are helping local people and animals who need it most.
Valdosta Daily Times: Blood in short supply; give the gift of life
Blood is always in short supply this time of year. Your gift of blood can be a gift of life.
Donors of all blood types are urged to give. To schedule an appointment to donate, those willing to give the gift of life can use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED CROSS.
According to the American Red Cross:
• Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.
• Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.
• Nearly 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.
• The blood used in an emergency is already on the shelves before the event occurs.
• It is estimated that sickle cell disease affects 90,000 to 100,000 people in the U.S. About 1,000 babies are born with the disease each year. Sickle cell patients can require frequent blood transfusions throughout their lives.
• More than a million people are diagnosed with cancer each year. Many of them will need blood, sometimes daily, during their chemotherapy treatment.
• A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 pints of blood.
• Although an estimated 38% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood at any given time, less than 10% of that eligible population actually do each year.
• Blood cannot be manufactured — it can only come from donors.
The Red Cross said blood donation typically takes less than 10-12 minutes. The entire process, from the time you arrive to the time you leave, takes about an hour and 15 minutes. Donors may save time by completing a RapidPass on the day of their donation prior to arriving at the blood drive.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, according to the American Red Cross.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. People who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
We encourage healthy adults, who are able, to help save lives by donating blood.
