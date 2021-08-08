Editorial roundup: Views from around Georgia

Rome News-Tribune: Vaccine hesitancy plus delta is leading us back into the pandemic days
It seemed like we were finally done with the pandemic but slack interest in vaccinations continues to lead to increased numbers of people infected with the more virulent delta strain of COVID-19, which unfortunately leads to more hospitalizations and deaths.
Through the ebb and flow of the pandemic, we’ve been on the hope-fueled bandwagon that COVID-19 had passed through this area and we could move on to better times.
Delta has changed that, and if you’re confused about why the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has, again, changed their masking recommendations — you haven’t been paying attention.
For those of us who’ve been paying attention to the numbers daily, hope is again fading fast. For those who aren’t paying attention, or just listening to false information, they just want to wish the whole thing away.
Until this past week the number of hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 had stayed fairly low, but they’re creeping up again. There’s no question about what comes next.
We’ve said it before, and here it is again. This is like the steadily heating water fable — when things become gradually more dangerous, people fail to perceive the threat. Well here we are.
This isn’t a call to panic or even get scared — this is a call to do the right thing and get vaccinated.
Floyd Medical Center CEO Kurt Stuenkel pleaded for a group of Rome City Schools teachers this week to look at the facts — 90% of physicians have been vaccinated. He said those doctors are the people who know and understand the science and they chose to take the vaccine.
Georgia Department of Public Health Director, and pulmonologist, Dr. Gary Voccio said there is no doubt that the increase in hospitalizations, and positive test results, have occurred due to the rapid spread of the delta variant.
He said the spread has occurred almost exclusively among people who have not been vaccinated.
“It’s 99-plus percent,” Voccio said this week.
The COVID case rate in Georgia has increased 204% over the last 14 days.
The CDC estimates the delta variant accounts for 78% of new COVID-19 cases in Georgia, making vaccination more urgent than ever.
The delta variant spreads more than twice as easily and the highest spread is happening in places with low vaccination rates.
Virtually all hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among the unvaccinated.
“Unfortunately, we can expect COVID numbers to keep growing. People who are unvaccinated or skip their second dose of vaccine are targets for infection,” said Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant. High vaccination coverage will reduce spread of the virus in your community and elsewhere — and help prevent new variants from emerging.”
The really, really unfortunate thing about the pandemic as it is now is there is a choice. There is a way to stamp this thing out, and quickly. Unfortunately, there are so many who have no idea what they’re talking about, confidently parroting falsehoods online.
As a media company we’ve been called the worst of the worst on social media for reporting numbers released by the state. Understand this, before we go forward with a story, we’ve consulted with various healthcare professionals — but facts don’t matter in a pseudo-politically opinion-driven venue.
We’ll continue to report on the coronavirus in a professional and factual manner.
Valdosta Daily Times: Executive sessions are slippery slopes
When city council, county commission, the board of education or any other government agency has a closed door meeting, the person who presides over that meeting must sign a notarized affidavit attesting the meeting was conducted legally.
The notary must verify the signature in person at the time of the signing.
The notarized statement is considered an oath that the meeting was closed for a legally allowed exception to the Georgia Open Meetings Act.
It is also an oath that discussions conducted as part of that executive session did not stray off topic. The presiding officer is swearing by oath that the entire meeting was devoted to matters within the exceptions provided by the law and that were identified as being the specific reason for going behind closed doors.
There are serious ramifications for falsifying the affidavit.
The strong public policy of the state of Georgia is that local government must be open.
Boards of education, county commissions, city councils and other authorities, committees and commissions cannot retreat into an executive session just because a sensitive or controversial subject is being discussed.
Officials cannot intentionally conceal the people’s business.
Doing so is a crime.
If a government agency goes behind closed doors to talk about a personnel issue, the people in the room must limit their discussions to the specific employee or employees with whom there is an issue. They cannot hear from witnesses or receive evidence or testimony. They can only deliberate on a matter as it relates to a specific personnel issue. They cannot discuss policy or issues that impact all employees. When the presiding member signs that affidavit, she or he is swearing the talks were isolated to the specific personnel issue.
If a government agency goes into executive session to discuss real estate, the talks must be restricted to buying, selling or leasing a particular piece of property or building. Discussions about the proper use of a building or piece of property are not allowed in executive session. Overall policy about acquiring or disposing of property are not allowed.
The exception is allowed only to discuss the terms of a specific transaction. The affidavit is essentially the presiding officer swearing the closed meeting pertained only to buying, selling or leasing a specific piece of real estate.
The exception for real or pending litigation is allowed for the purpose of discussing legal strategy after an elected or appointed body has either been named in a lawsuit, filed a lawsuit or received a letter of intent stating that a lawsuit will be filed. Again, the affidavit the presiding officer must sign is an oath that the discussions were confined to legal strategy for a specific lawsuit or response to a letter of intent to file a lawsuit.
Everyone who is a chairman or who presides over an executive session should be very careful about every piece of paper they sign.
