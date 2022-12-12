Brunswick News: Turnout puts to rest voter suppression lies
When candidates and political parties have little to boast about, when they are at a lost for anything real or positive to latch onto, they resort to what they consider their next big weapon: lies. It is a poor reflection on us all.
Sadly, too many of us easily fall for deceitful claims, including vicious ones and tall tales fashioned to destroy reputations. Even major organizations fall hook, line and sinker for bogus claims at times.
Take Major League Baseball, for example. It yanked its annual all-star game out of Atlanta this past summer when the president and his foot soldiers in Georgia accused the state of attempting to keep minorities from participating in elections by making it difficult for them to vote. Moving the game to Denver cost the state’s economy millions of dollars, and all because of a politically inspired lie.
President Biden even went so far as to insult Georgia and all who call the state home by announcing to the world that the Peach State was taking a giant leap into the Jim Crow era with the passage of Jim Crow voting laws. With a lie, he deliberately cast Georgia in a bad light both nationally and internationally.
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock sided with the president and immediately began working toward federal legislation that would trump his state’s efforts to bring order to voting. The state’s goal is and has always been to ensure clean elections.
Readers learned in a recent editorial that all the trumpeting by Biden, Warnock and others was based on pure rubbish. The editorial quoted information from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
According to Raffensperger, during the five days of early voting in the runoff election between Democrat Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, 1,712,651 Georgians cast a vote. The total rises to 1,852,593 when adding absentee and military voting. That’s more than 26% of the state’s registered electorate.
Not bad for one week. Not bad at all, especially in view of all the untruths pouring out of Washington about how Georgia’s refined voting laws are obstructive to balloting.
Biden and those who swallowed his groundless and demeaning accusations owe Georgia and all Georgians an apology. Don’t hold your breath, though. If the runoff election favors Walker, expect the losing side to bash Georgia with the same old lie.
Valdosta Daily Times: Lynching reckoning right thing to do
U.S. lawmakers were right to pass the Civil Rights Cold Case Investigations Support Act.
History must not be sanitized. History cannot be erased, no matter how hard some might try. What happened in our past happened.
Denying it, ignoring it or turning a blind eye to it does not make it go away.
Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff said the law demonstrates “the United States will never rest in the pursuit of truth and justice for those who were lynched, abducted, beaten, killed and assaulted in the segregation era South and during the Civil Rights Movement.”
Despite those words, there are many who simply do not want want to hear anything about the atrocities of the past.
But we urge our readers to be empathic.
Think about it this way: What if a member of your own family had been brutally murdered and the person who committed the murder was never arrested, never charged, never convicted, never served a single day in prison and it was no big secret who committed the crime?
Wouldn’t you want justice? Wouldn’t you want some closure?
That narrative happened over and over and over again, thousands of times, throughout the U.S.
Now federal agencies will be required to turn over sealed records and allow investigations to move forward.
While it is only a portion of these unsolved crimes, there are hundreds of cold cases on the books and this legislation with the resources that comes with it, could bring some closure to families and communities.
Mississippi and Georgia had the highest number of reported lynchings overall, according to the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama. The state of Alabama ranked fifth in the number of recorded lynchings.
Many of these crimes, including the horrific murder of Mary Turner right here in our community, happened out in the open, leaving no doubt who the murderers were.
Georgia Rep. Carl Gilliard has also introduced a state proposal to create a task force to investigate and redress unsolved lynchings in Georgia. In addition, his proposal calls for the pardon and exoneration of victims who were often unjustly accused or convicted of a crime, some lynched, even when there was not sufficient evidence to prosecute.
These are, of course, difficult conversations to have and pieces of our history that are difficult to address.
But we must have the conversations, and we must address the past.
