Brunswick News: Election law criticism doesn’t hold up after primaries
The Democratic Party of Georgia owes the state and all Georgians an apology, a big apology. When the state legislature passed new election voting measures last year, members of the party rattled their tongues in rant after rant about how overly restrictive the tightened controls were.
Democrats insisted that the Election Integrity Act of 2021 was targeted at a specific segment of the population. They accused the legislators who supported the bill of being racist.
Their voices and concerns traveled all the way to the White House and the Capitol in Washington, where President Biden and other Democratic leaders accused Georgia’s Republican-dominated General Assembly of turning back the clock. They accused Peach State lawmakers of passing “Jim Crow” laws. Their goal, of course, was to shame the state before the nation and compel it to ditch what advocates of the bill defended as being a step toward improved management of voting.
Criticism by Democrats even cost the state, and Georgians in general, money. The revised voting laws were the reason given by Major League Baseball for pulling its annual all-star baseball game out of Atlanta and moving it to Denver. According to U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1 — and others who stood by the new laws, countering that Democrats were lying for political gain — taking the game away exacted a loss of millions of dollars from Georgia and Atlantans.
The Democratic Party of Georgia indirectly acknowledged it had erred by noting in a recent fundraising email campaign for their candidate for governor the “record turnout” in Tuesday’s primary election.
The party’s email Thursday to media and the party faithful included these statements: “First we kicked Donald Trump out of the White House, flipped the Senate, and won big in local elections in 2020 and 2021. Then we began our work to defend that progress, and a record number of voters turned out to vote for Democrats up and down the ballot in Tuesday’s primary.”
Record number of voters? How does that happen in a state where, as Democrats have been claiming, voting laws depress turnout? Sounds like the president, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as well as the state’s Democratic Party, were wrong all along. Contrary to their national rants, Georgia’s new voting laws do not prevent people from casting ballots in elections.
Valdosta Daily Times: Go ahead and register now so you can vote later
If you did not vote in the Republican and Democratic Primary election you can still vote in the General Election.
However, if you are not registered to vote, now is the time to go ahead and get that done.
Simply put, if you are not registered, you cannot vote.
Voter registration drives are crucial for voter turnout, and we encourage organizers to step up their efforts. At the end of the day, however, it is still up to each individual to register to vote.
The process is simple and straightforward.
You can stop by the Lowndes County Elections Office or download the form at the Georgia Secretary of State website.
Your vote could determine if U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock will retain his seat or be unseated by Herschel Walker.
Your vote could determine if Stacey Abrams is Georgia’s next governor or if Gov. Brian Kemp will serve another term.
Are you registered?
If not, why not?
In addition to federal midterm elections, we have local elections on the ballot in 2022.
Voting is both a right and a privilege. It is also our most basic civic duty. All of us owe some allegiance, some civic responsibility to the very government we have created to guarantee and protect our freedoms. None of those duties are more inextricably tied to freedom itself than voting in open, free elections. Civic duties go beyond merely obeying the law, serving on juries and paying income taxes. We are only a self-governed people when we exercise our rights to vote and pick our own leaders.
Do you participate in democracy? Do you exercise your right to vote?
We have never fully understood why people are far more likely to vote in the presidential primary and general election than they are to cast a ballot in local and state races. It is at the local level where government most directly impacts our daily lives. It is easy to complain about the makeup of city, county, state and federal government and about what our elected officials do or don’t do.
But what did you do to elect them or remove them from office? Whether you take advantage of early voting or wait until Election Day, you only make a difference when you vote.
Will you exercise your right to vote when the time comes? You can’t if you are not registered.
You can register to vote at any time but in order to be eligible to vote in any Georgia election you must be registered about a month before the date of that election.
This year, the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election is Oct. 11.
Register now so you can vote later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.