Brunswick News: Legislatures fails to act on a truly important issue
State House and Senate legislators returning from Atlanta are apt to claim that they took care of business during the 2022 40-day lawmaking session. Anyone who does will be stretching the truth. They failed to pass the necessary legislation to restart the state’s stalled medical cannabis program. Consequently, thousands of children and adults will continue to suffer as a result of their negligence.
Passage of the work completed by understanding legislators fell by the wayside in the Senate. Members of the upper chamber closed their session without approving a compromise hammered out during the final hours of the legislature by a House-Senate committee.
Even House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, was surprised that the Senate adjourned before taking up the compromise. “I’m at a loss on that,” Ralston said. “How long are these people going to have to wait?”
The answer, of course, to how long ailing Georgians will have to wait is nine months or more. Legislators are not scheduled to return to Atlanta for the next session of the General Assembly until January 2023.
Because of the Senate’s failure, another year will pass before Georgians who endure sudden seizures and other serious medical conditions are no longer faced with the choice of going outside the state to find relief or suffering or gambling with their lives or the lives of loved ones while waiting for politicians to act on their behalf.
It could be that members of the state Senate lack real sympathy for the issue because no one in their families or circle of friends would benefit from medical cannabis. It is easy to be dispassionate about an issue that is a problem only to others. Or so it would seem given the failure of the Senate to do its part in reigniting movement on a medical relief program initially adopted seven years ago.
Contrary to what some might think, the 2015 law does not make it legal to smoke marijuana or to ingest it in other ways. It simply allows a form of low-THC oil to be used to help those with seizure disorders and to alleviate the symptoms of those with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and cancer, among others.
Heaven help them because the Senate hasn’t.
Valdosta Daily Times: Georgia prisons must come clean
The U.S. Department of Justice is facing the same frustration the people of Georgia and the media have faced for years, a state prison system veiled in secrecy. The state Department of Corrections must come clean, be fully transparent and then be held accountable. If the prison system will not comply with records requests, then the courts, the General Assembly and Gov. Brian Kemp must compel full compliance.
According to reporting by Georgia Public Broadcasting, published in a recent edition of The Valdosta Daily Times, the DOJ has been unable to get documents as part of its investigation into the troubled Georgia prison system. The justice department has requested documents related to prison policies, training materials, staffing and personnel discipline, documents relating to certain prisoners, incident reports and internal investigations materials.
The DOJ is saying the corrections system has only handed over a small fraction of what has been requested and that includes information investigators are seeking related to in-custody homicides.
If the DOJ cannot get the state’s prison system to cough up records, imagine how hard it is for the people of Georgia to find out what is going on behind bars. A prison sentence in Georgia should not be a death sentence. Homicides, suicides and other suspicious unattended deaths have been cause for great concern for quite some time.
The DOJ investigation is focused on, among other things, violence among inmates and subsequent lack of inmate protection. Much of the prison violence has been linked to gang activity.
There are 45,551 inmates in Georgia — 73% of them for violent crimes. The DOC says 21% of the prison’s population have a mental health diagnosis. These are very real and very dangerous dynamics that must be addressed. Death and injury, along with complaints about frightening and unsanitary conditions are far more serious than just prisoners complaining. The DOJ is taking it all seriously and so should state leaders. The Georgia General Assembly and the governor must be more willing to hold the corrections system accountable.
State leaders should send a strong message that reducing inmate deaths, acts of violence, addressing mental health needs and improving transparency are absolute musts for the embattled corrections system. Respective prison administrations and the corrections system statewide are far less than forthcoming, stonewalling requests for information from the press and the general public, especially when inmates die behind bars.
The lack of transparency points to the egregious conditions and the credibility of complaints. As we have said many times, people with nothing, or in this case prison systems with nothing to hide, just don’t hide.
It is time for Georgia prisons to come clean.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.