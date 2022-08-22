Valdosta Daily Times: Adoption system could be overstressed
Stresses on the state’s adoption and foster care systems, along with the private adoption agencies, may be the unintended consequences of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, but consequences nonetheless.
The expected influx of infants and children into a system that is already under immense pressure could prove to be overwhelming and even unmanageable.
Even before the SCOTUS decision, children from across the state of Georgia have been in need of adoptive homes.
The state Division of Family and Children Services describes adoption, unlike foster care, as a permanent “social and legal process that creates a new family, giving adopted children the same rights and benefits as those who are born into a family. Adoption requires an unconditional commitment by parents to meet the physical, emotional, medical, psychological and social needs of their child.”
Most of the existing children in need of adoption are in the state’s foster care, or temporary family, program.
Most of the children in foster care have endured some form of abuse or neglect and because of that some may have medical, emotional and/or behavioral needs, according to the department.
It remains to be seen how the overturning of Roe v. Wade will have lasting impacts on the system with more and more children being born into less than desirable circumstances.
“Children in foster care come from all racial and ethnic groups, most are school aged and have brothers or sisters they need to be placed with,” according to a past DFCS statement. “There are also a high number of teenagers. Most of the children needing adoptive homes are members of sibling groups needing to be placed together, are older, have a diagnosed physical, mental or emotional disability.”
There are already hundreds of children across the state in need of a temporary or permanent home.
DFCS has said most of the children come from difficult situations into the foster care system.
The department explained in many cases, when a child is available for adoption, parents have voluntarily surrendered parental rights, but in other cases parental rights were terminated by the court system due to abuse, neglect or abandonment.
Many of the children, as a result, have special needs.
Adoption is a long process and requires a lot of pre-qualifying.
People interested can call (877) 210-KIDS (5437) for additional information.
More information on children needing an adoptive family can be found at itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov.
Adoption is not for everyone, but the needs exist for those who want to explore giving a child a home.
The (Milledgeville) Union-Recorder: Talk to your children about school safety, gun violence
Earlier this month a lockdown was initiated at a local school as a precaution after officials received information that a student brought a gun to school. No gun was found and the school day resumed as planned following the lockdown. A devastating reality of the world we live in is that parents of school-age children must grapple with these kinds of issues and have tough conversations surrounding school violence.
Although difficult, these conversations are important and necessary to have.
Here are a few suggestions for parents offered by the nonprofit Save the Children to get the conversation started:
• Start the conversation. Be honest.
• It may never seem like the right time to start a discussion about school shootings with your child. But, not talking about it can lead to feelings of worry and confusion while also opening the door to misinformation.
• Emphasize safety. Avoid graphic details.
• Start by asking your child what they already know about school shootings. Allow them to express their concerns and ask questions. Reassure them and be honest — don’t lie to them. Address any inaccurate concerns that they may have (e.g., school shootings happen frequently; children are not safe at school).
• Look for leaders and discuss their role.
• Remind your child that adults — teachers, leaders and first responders — are working every day to keep them safe at school. The emergency drills that they may practice in the classroom are an example of this. Talk about people who are helping.
• Watch for signs of trauma.
• It’s normal for children to be a little anxious about school shootings and emergency drills. If children appear extremely fearful, angry or withdrawn during or following an exercise, seek professional help. Involve mental health professionals in the development and implementation of drills and exercises.
• Make it a normal day. Try to maintain a typical schedule so kids feel the safety of regularity. But feel free to indulge in extra comfort and togetherness.
• Most importantly — listen. Listen to their fears and concerns. Allow them to express their thoughts and feelings.
• Lastly, emphasize the importance of the mantra “see something, say something.” So many recent acts of violence at schools revealed red flags when analyzed in hindsight.
Your children may also have questions about why guns are so prevalent in our society or what can be done to prevent gun violence at schools. This can be an opportunity for you to fully engage with them about your opinions and beliefs on the topic. Consider researching state laws together and reading arguments from legislators who supported or voted against the legislation. Reach out to friends and family in law enforcement, emergency services, teachers or administrators for their thoughts on the practical, legal and historical issues. Learning together is an excellent way to bond and a way to regain a feeling of control in a frightening moment.
These conversations will never be easy but they are certainly necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.