Editorial roundup: Views from around Georgia

Rome News-Tribune: Families are mourning too many, it’s time for all of us to protect each other
We’ve lost over 80 people to COVID-19 in Floyd County since the beginning of July and many, if not most, of these deaths were caused by a vaccine-preventable illness. We can, and should, stop this pandemic now.
The number of new cases is down and it looks like we’re in a lull. Don’t let this drop in cases fool you; we’ve been here before and we need to take this continuing pandemic seriously.
Our vaccination rates have slowly increased and 41% of Floyd County is vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Health.
Northwest Georgia Health District Director Dr. Gary Voccio said this week that people, many of them students returning to school unprotected, caused that surge on top of the virulent Delta variant.
Those who have been infected may have acquired some natural resilience to the virus, but it’s still important to get vaccinated since medical experts don’t know how long that natural immunity lasts, he said. Health officials don’t know how well it protects against getting infected a second time either, Voccio said.
Please get vaccinated.
A note of frustration
It’s really important to realize that our school systems are in place to educate children in a safe learning environment.
That can’t be accomplished using the ostrich approach.
The Floyd County school system has taken the “we don’t see a problem, therefore there can’t be a problem” approach for far too long. We’ve seen this during the pandemic and now we see it after recent issues at Coosa High School.
While things are rarely as cut and dried as they seem on social media, there have obviously been enough problems at the school to brook concern.
The local NAACP chapter, earlier this year, penned a letter voicing concerns and leaders asked for those concerns to be addressed. While school officials have taken action in individual events, the local NAACP chapter does not believe the systemic issues have been addressed.
The problem with only addressing smaller, individual incidents is that overarching issues continue and those smaller incidents spin off like tornadoes in a larger storm.
It’s time to show some leadership. It’s time to address concerns in an open and consistent fashion.
Valdosta Daily News: Take advantage of early voting
Early voting is here.
Many voters living in cities get to decide who will lead and represent them in the coming four years.
Several men and women are running for various city posts in Lowndes County and throughout Georgia. In some cities, every registered voter living in that city can cast a ballot for mayor, city council member or school board member. In other cities, only registered voters living in specific districts included in the election are eligible to vote.
If you’re living in an unincorporated part of a county, you likely aren’t eligible to vote for anything this election cycle.
In Lowndes County, municipal elections include three Valdosta City Council seats where the incumbents are seeking reelection with no opposition. Valdosta Board of Education has nearly a handful of contested races. Dasher, Hahira, Lake Park and Remerton also have city council and a few mayor races in this municipal election.
The Nov. 2 Election Day will be here before you know it but more and more people have opted to cast a ballot during the early voting period and why shouldn’t they? It is convenient, lines are not long and you can do it at various times through the day during the three weeks that have been set aside for early voting.
We encourage our readers to be informed voters. No one should vote for someone simply because they think the candidate is a nice person, they attend church together, are in the same civic club, are relatives or part of a certain social circle. You should vote for the person you think will do the best job.
Campaigns should be considered job interviews.
Elections should be more about principle than politics.
The vote is our ultimate recourse.
You may have concerns regarding how city government is doing the people’s business. You may have concerns about government transparency, government spending, city taxes, business regulations or government services. Who do you support?
Do you know the positions of the candidate(s) you support on these and other relevant issues facing our community?
The voting booth is our opportunity to influence the future of our city.
We elect mayors, members of city councils and school boards to make important decisions that will affect our city’s future.
We hope turnout is robust this go-round. It is disheartening that only a small portion of registered voters tend to make it to the polls.
Voting is a right and a privilege.
Be informed. Make wise decisions based on ideologies, past performance, platforms and matters of principle, rather than on personality, popularity or party alone.
Then, go vote.
