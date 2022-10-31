Valdosta Daily Times: Children in need of families for adoption
Families interested in adopting and fostering children are always in need.
While there are multiple options for adopting children in need of homes, including private agencies and faith-based organizations for both domestic and international adoptions, there are also children from across the state of Georgia in need of caring families.
The state Division of Family and Children Services describes adoption, unlike foster care, as a permanent, “social and legal process that creates a new family, giving adopted children the same rights and benefits as those who are born into a family.
Adoption requires an unconditional commitment by parents to meet the physical, emotional, medical, psychological and social needs of their child.”
Most of the children in need of adoption are in the state’s foster care, or temporary family, program.
Most of the children in foster care have endured some form of abuse or neglect and because of that some may have medical, emotional and/or behavioral needs, according to the department.
“Children in foster care come from all racial and ethnic groups, most are school aged and have brothers or sisters they need to be placed with,” according to a past DFCS statement. “There are also a high number of teenagers. Most of the children needing adoptive homes are members of sibling groups needing to be placed together, are older, have a diagnosed physical, mental or emotional disability.”
There are literally hundreds of children across the state in need of a temporary or permanent home.
DFCS has said most of the children come from difficult situations into the foster-care system.
The department explained in many cases, when a child is available for adoption, parents have voluntarily surrendered parental rights, but in other cases, parental rights were terminated by the court system due to abuse, neglect or abandonment.
Many of the children, as a result, have special needs.
Adoption is a long process and requires a lot of pre-qualifying.
People interested can call (877) 210-KIDS (5437) for additional information.
More information on children needing an adoptive family can be found at www.itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov.
The right family, with the right child, at the right time can result in the most amazing outcomes.
Tifton Gazette: Domestic violence problematic everywhere
October is recognized nationally as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Domestic violence is a problem everywhere, including Tifton, Tift County and South Georgia.
A large percentage of 911 calls and law-enforcement responses are the result of domestic violence.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:
• Every nine seconds, a woman is assaulted or beaten in the United States.
• An average of 20 people are physically abused by intimate partners every minute in the U.S.
• There are more than 10 million abuse victims across the U.S. annually.
• One in three women and one in four men have been physically abused by an intimate partner.
• One in five women and one in seven men have been severely physically abused by an intimate partner.
• One in seven women and one in 18 men have been stalked. Stalking causes targets to fear they or someone close to them will be harmed or killed.
• On a typical day, domestic violence hotlines nationwide receive approximately 20,800 calls.
• The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by 500%.
• Domestic violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime.
• Domestic violence is most common among women between the ages of 18-24.
• Nineteen percent of domestic violence involves a weapon.
• Domestic victimization is correlated with a higher rate of depression and suicidal behavior.
• Only 34% of people who are injured by intimate partners receive medical care for their injuries.We commend law enforcement in both the county and city for trained professionals who are often called upon to diffuse dangerous situations and to deal with victims in caring and sensitive ways.
Domestic violence knows no socio-economic, racial or geographical boundaries. It exists among all social groups and in every community.
Domestic violence within families is something no one wants to discuss.
However, it is a conversation that must take place.
The culture needs to be changed and the cycle needs to be broken. We encourage more public dialogue and more conversations among families, especially children, to make it clear that violence is not a solution to problems in relationships and is never the right way to express frustrations or anger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.