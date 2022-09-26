Brunswick Times: Despite numbers, state is still in need of workers
Good news continues to roll in for Georgia when it comes to unemployment and jobs. The state’s unemployment rate for August remained the same as it did in July at 2.8% — which was a record low for Georgia.
With the unemployment continuing to stay at record levels, job numbers continue to soar. Georgia added another 15,800 jobs in August to bring the state’s total to more than 4.82 million jobs, according to a report from Capitol Beat News Service.
Even as the number of jobs soar, there are still plenty of opportunities for people looking for work. There are more than 220,000 postings on EmployGeogia.com covering more than 290,000 available jobs.
The industries with the most available jobs are also the ones who have been hit hard by worker shortages over the last couple of years. There are 37,000 jobs listed in the health care industry, and 21,000 jobs listed in the retail trade industry.
Some of the industries hardest hit by the pandemic are starting to rebound as the accommodation and food services sector has seen its over-the-year gains improve by 32,700 jobs. Hopefully we will see the same for the health care and retail trade industries as the year progresses.
What do these numbers mean for the average person? For starters, it is a great time to be a worker right now. There are plenty of jobs to be had in the state, but not necessarily a lot of workers to fill them.
That means competition is fierce for workers. Employers looking for workers are likely offering significant compensation and benefits to hang on to its current workforce and also bring in new workers.
We’ve seen this play out even for government entities. The city and county commissions approved budgets with raises for its employees this year while the board of education on Tuesday approved additional stipends for full-time and part-time staff.
It is a simple fact — if you are willing or able to work, there is a job available for you right now. If you are without a job but do want to work, we encourage you to reach out to the businesses in need of workers. Given the current situation in the state, we suspect you will find them receptive to your résumé.
The Valdosta Daily Times: Just say no to teen vaping
Vaping is not a safe alternative to smoking.
Georgia is one of 34 states receiving part of $438.5 million from a lawsuit settlement with Juul Labs.
Juul marketed its vape products to young people despite the fact e-cigarettes are illegal and unhealthy for young people.
Attorney General Chris Carr said, “Underage vaping has reached epidemic proportions and our office is committed to protecting Georgia’s youth from products that could be harmful to their health. That includes holding accountable those that unlawfully try to sell dangerous and addictive e-cigarettes to minors in our state.”
Packaging of the products in the past did not clearly disclose nicotine content and sometimes both teen and parents mistakenly think vaping products are either nicotine free or have such low amounts of nicotine that they are not harmful.
Juul must curb its marketing and sales to youths. Juul, however, is not the only offender. A survey released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates e-cigarettes are the most commonly used tobacco product among young people.
Parents should not just assume their children are not vaping. The 2021 student survey shows one out of every 35 middle school students and one of every nine high school students reported they had used electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days.
Most vapes contain nicotine — despite the packaging and marketing. The CDC has said one of its surveys found 99% of the e-cigarettes analyzed in the sampling contained nicotine. Some vape liquids marketed as containing 0% nicotine tested positive for nicotine, the CDC said.
According to the CDC, here are some of the dangers to young people:
• Using nicotine in adolescence can harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood and impulse control.
• Each time a new memory is created or a new skill is learned, stronger connections — or synapses — are built between brain cells. Young people’s brains build synapses faster than adult brains. Nicotine changes the way these synapses are formed.
• Using nicotine in adolescence may also increase risk for future addiction to other drugs.
• Some of the ingredients in e-cigarette aerosol could also be harmful to the lungs in the long term. For example, some e-cigarette flavorings may be safe to eat but not to inhale because the gut can process more substances than the lungs.
• Defective e-cigarette batteries have caused some fires and explosions, a few of which have resulted in serious injuries.
• Children and adults have been poisoned by swallowing, breathing or absorbing e-cigarette liquid through their skin or eyes. Nationally, approximately 50% of calls to poison control centers for e-cigarettes are for kids 5 years of age or younger.
We are glad to see the settlement with Juul that should benefit families which have suffered as the result if its marketing practices but the money does not fix the problem.
Vaping is ubiquitous with teens — and sometimes their parents — mistakenly thinking it is harmless. It is not.
We encourage our younger readers and their parents to consider the long-term harmful effects and just say no to teen vaping.
