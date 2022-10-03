The Union-Recorder (Milledgeville): 988 hotline can save lives — share it
More than a quarter of Americans know someone who has died by suicide, the 12th leading cause of death in the United States, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Just a decade ago, those statistics looked significantly different.
On average there are 130 suicides in the U.S. each day, yet 93% of adults surveyed last year think that most deaths by suicide are preventable.
A new crisis hotline aims to prevent as many such deaths as possible.
988 is a direct line to trained National Suicide Prevention Lifeline counselors. It will open the door for millions of Americans to seek the help they need while sending the message to the country that healing, hope, and help are happening every day.
Much like dialing 911 in an emergency, the new direct line replaces the 10-digit suicide hotline number with a simpler, easier to remember three-digit code.
The change is an effort to make it easier for those struggling to seek help and to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues.
We think this is a sound move that could help save lives.
It’s a number that we need to all commit to memory to help those in crisis.
An estimated 8% of all 911 calls are related to a mental health crisis.
The 988 line is available 24/7, offering trained counselors, helping save lives while also helping to cut down on the use of local law enforcement resources and providing intervention.
Recent events including the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns and mass shootings among them, have been associated with death by suicide becoming more prevalent, perhaps most troubling among young people. Re-transitioning to school or work after weeks and months at home have also been attributed to the increase. In more recent instances gaining national attention, we’ve seen and read reports of people who seemingly have it all together, college athletes and a former Miss USA among them, who have died.
In reality, life is not always as it appears. That’s why it’s important to know and share with others that there are resources like the 988 line available.
Please share the 988 line information with friends, co-workers and family members. and if you or someone you know needs to talk to someone but aren’t comfortable with talking on the phone, there is also a texting hotline. That number can be reached through texting HOME to 741741.
The Crisis Text Line offers the following ways to help in a time of crisis:
• Tell a friend. No matter how alone you feel, know that there are so many people in this world who want you in this world. Nervous about reaching out? Start with a text message like this: “Hey there. I’m feeling really alone right now. Would you mind keeping me company?”
• Distract yourself. Find even one thing that brings you joy. And, hold onto it. Maybe it’s listening to your favorite song or maybe it’s looking into the eyes of your adorable pup. Whatever it may be, find one thing to turn to when you feel in the darkest of places.
• Talk to a professional. If you are thinking about ending your life, chances are you are dealing with really painful emotions. Nobody deserves to feel that way and reaching out to a therapist who can help you work through and process your emotions in a healthy way could be beneficial.
• Go somewhere safe. If you feel like you are a danger to yourself, call 911 or go to an ER.
It is our hope that 988 helps erase some of the stigma associated with suicidal crisis and opens another door for mental health care.
Valdosta Daily Times: Arts return in different ways
The arts are back.
In big ways.
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts opened a new series of exhibits earlier this week.
A new exhibit also opened at the Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery at Valdosta State University this week.
Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance opened its season last weekend with the play “Proof.”
Gingerbread Players of Theatre Guild Valdosta opens “The Story of Hansel & Gretel,” a musical for all ages, this weekend.
Valdosta Symphony Orchestra opens its season this weekend by returning to a concert interrupted eight years ago by a power outage.
And all of these shows, exhibits and concerts are just the beginning of a full 2022-23 arts season.
People wishing to experience the arts will find more plays, more musicals, more revues, more art exhibits, more concerts in the weeks and months to come.
It’s hard to believe some folks still argue there’s nothing to do in Valdosta-Lowndes County.
Area art organizations prove the naysayers wrong. There’s more than enough to do.
Some of the shows cost money while others are free and open to the public.
Some people are surprised each year to discover more than one show, concert or exhibit they want to see in the weeks and months to come.
Area arts organizations and their scheduled seasons not only deserve our attention, but if past experiences hold true, they deserve our applause, too.
