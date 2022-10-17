Brunswick News: Pandemic lessons are also useful for flu season
Good news has not always been easy to find during the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus threw a gigantic wrench into how many people lived their lives, along with killing millions around the globe.
It has become part of our daily lives, but we are currently in a good place with the virus — at least for Glynn and the surrounding counties.
The most recent report had only 31 new reported cases of COVID between Glynn, Camden and McIntosh. Those numbers don’t include home testing results.
All three counties are in the low category of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community levels. The tri-county area is emblematic of the rest of the country.
Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the eight-county Coastal Health District, told The News that cases, hospitalizations and deaths are dropping not only locally, but across the state and nation, too. Davis said the downward trend is due to the immunity people have built to the current dominant variants through vaccinations, boosters and catching the virus.
It also helps that we have realized the importance of staying home when we are really sick. Too many flus and viruses spread because people think they aren’t that sick and can go through their usual day despite being in the throes of a bad infection. Trying to power through such sickness usually just leads to the person feeling worse and spreading what they have to others.
It will be important to remember this advice as we prepare for the upcoming flu season. Experts are expecting this year’s flu season to be bad, as the season that just finished in the southern hemisphere was particularly nasty.
Of course the best defense against the flu is to get a flu shot, and we encourage everyone who is medically able to get one as soon as possible. We have also learned a lot about how to keep the spread of viruses under wraps the last two and half years. Frequent hand washing and staying at home when sick are two vital ways we can keep these potentially deadly pathogens under control.
Don’t let this downward trend lull you into a false sense of security.
COVID is still out in the world, and a new variant could arise at any time to cause major issues like when the delta variant hit the Golden Isles in the summer of 2021 and caused a sharp spike in cases and hospitalizations.
Between COVID and the flu, it could still be a rough fall and winter. Let’s use what we have learned these last few years to help keep these both in check.
Valdosta Daily Times: Know who, what you are voting for
Of course, we encourage all registered voters to vote but please cast informed ballots.
While voting is the great American privilege, it is even more of a responsibility.
Just as we all expect candidates to prepare themselves to run for office, voters must prepare to cast their ballots.
We are right to expect a candidate to have studied and to understand relevant issues, being able to clearly articulate positions on public policy.
We are right to expect candidates to have the experience, knowledge and temperament to lead and legislate.
We are right to scrutinize each candidate’s ethics and moral compass, looking into their background and fitness for office.
When a person makes the decision to run for high office, they open up their lives to that kind of public scrutiny and it is fair for the electorate to have all available information prior to casting a ballot. That is why major candidates are generally vetted by their respective party leadership before full weight and money are put behind a campaign, or at least that would make sense.
Still, a lot of new information always seems to come out just before early voting or Election Day.
That’s yet another reason for voters to stay constantly informed and not merely make up their minds based on political party or some other reason without fully knowing for whom or what they are actually voting.
Just as we have and should have expectations for candidates, we should also hold ourselves to high expectations and not compromise our own positions, beliefs and values out of blind allegiance to a political party or movement.
Of course, it is fair to ask yourself if a candidate is a member of the party you affiliate with but it is also reasonable to assess whether that same candidate shares your beliefs, positions and values.
Does the record match the rhetoric?
We have provided a voter guide for statewide offices that we hope will be beneficial but we encourage you to do your own independent research.
One-issue or even one-party voting can be shortsighted.
Every registered voter should vote.
We encourage you all to make it to the polls during this important election year but please cast a thoughtful, informed ballot.
