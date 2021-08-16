Editorial roundup: Views from around Georgia

Valdosta Daily Times: Your schools need you
We were so proud of the community when so many of you showed up, attended board of education meetings and candidly shared your points of view with the board over the course of the past several months.
Those who spoke were passionate but reasoned.
In very thoughtful and intelligent ways, several stakeholders talked about the things that mattered most to them, expressed poignant concerns about upheaval on the board, controversial decisions regarding the football program, lawsuits and the costs to taxpayers, COVID-19 protocols and a safe return to in-person classrooms.
What has been most obvious is the fact that stakeholders want to put students above politics and academics above athletics.
Now, it is time to step up once again.
Who will rise to the challenge?
Four city school board district seats will be on the ballot for the November election.
District 1 board member Liz Shumphard is stepping down and three other district seats are at the end of term.
That means District 1; District 7, Superward East; District 8, Superward West; and District 9, an at-large district, are all on the ballot.
This could represent sea change for the embattled board of education.
Qualifying begins Monday and continues through Friday at the Lowndes County Board of Elections office, 2808 N. Oak St. Extension. Now is the time to decide whether you will seek office.
To use an overused sports analogy, being a Monday morning quarterback — second guessing every play call — is one thing but actually putting yourself in the game is quite another.
It is one thing to be critical of the actions of others during troubled times.
It is quite another thing to step up to the challenge and be part of the solution.
True public service is a high calling, an often thankless task, and we know it is not for everyone.
But we saw just how passionate, thoughtful and well-informed so many of you can be when it comes to things which really matter, in this case our youth — our future.
Qualifying is a simple, straightforward process, and we encourage sincere women and men who are willing to put in the time, put service above self and education above politics to seriously consider a run for office.
Brunswick News: Make sure you are in good standing to cast your vote
If you registered to vote years ago but never bothered to cast a ballot in any election, be forewarned: your name may be removed from the state’s official voter registration rolls. Anyone who is stricken from the list will have to re-register to be eligible to participate in future elections.
The office of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is notifying 185,666 residents — and that’s even if they still reside in this state — that they risk being dropped from the voter registration rolls unless they mail back the postage-free notification cards sent them informing them of their status.
In the tri-county area, the names of 2,642 residents are on the list. That’s a lot of voters. This includes 1,418 in Glynn County, 841 in Camden County and 383 in McIntosh County. There are also 262 on the list in Brantley County.
If you’ve relocated and failed to notify voter registration, then you have only yourself to blame if the notification cards fail to reach you, and you are turned away at the polls in the next election. Your new residence could be outside your former county commission, school board or state House district. Elections officials have no way of knowing where you moved to unless you tell them. Crystal balls work only in the movies. They’re ineffective in the real world.
Expect whining down the road. It seldom fails. Every major election year there are a handful of people who complain they were stricken from the list without prior knowledge. Many raise a fuss or a stink, claiming something shady behind their dis-enrollment. The truth in many cases is simply that they failed to return the notice sent to them.
As explained by Secretary of State Raffensperger, “Accurate voter lists ... ensure ineligible people cannot vote, allow counties to effectively allocate resources so there are no long lines, and help make sure voters get accurate information about casting their ballot.”
Many of the notices are a follow-up to ones mailed in June to 101,789 residents who failed to respond or cast a ballot in two general elections. These people have 30 days to answer before their deletion from the official voter registration rolls.
Stay in good standing. Return the notices promptly.
