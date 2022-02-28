Brunswick News: More attention needs to be paid to sea level rise
The state has as much to lose as tourist-rich Brunswick, Savannah and the host of other communities dotting the coastline of Georgia. It’s why it is important for everyone in the main impact areas and everyone else who will be affected to be paying attention to recent expert predictions on sea level rise.
The polar ice caps are melting. The sea level is rising. There is no disputing it, no matter how harsh or loud the political rhetoric of skeptics and naysayers.
Some local governments are doing more than taking government warnings with a grain of salt. Tybee Island is one of them. Its leadership has already completed projects to protect life and property from rising seas. In most cases, it spared its own budget by tapping state and federal resources and funds to design and implement pro-active measures.
Question is, what is everyone else doing? Not much, or at least that is the impression that emerges from meetings and discussions.
The city of Brunswick, of course, is continuing its struggle with the decades-old haunt of flooding. It is a problem whenever this harbor town is hit with heavy rainfall at high tide. When incoming sea water blocks drainage pipes there is no place for excess rain to go.
It is a nightmare, one that has caused an untold amount of property damage over the years. Imagine how worse it will be if recent predictions by scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are right.
In its most recent report, NOAA warns that in just 28 years the sea level will have risen by as much as it has during the past 100 years. In numbers, that’s 10 to 12 inches higher by 2050 than it is now.
King Tides ought to be hint enough of what to anticipate. If they are trouble now, imagine how much trouble they are going to be at the half-century mark.
This is more than an occasional headache. It is a serious issue. Brunswick and the Golden Isles, as well as others along the Georgia coast, stand to lose a lot unless defensive steps are taken soon.
The hour hand on the clock is moving. It is time the leadership got moving too.
Valdosta Daily Times: Keep public business local
The public’s business should always be public.
Technically speaking the county government’s out of town retreat is an open public meeting.
Practically speaking, not really.
To their credit, county leaders have released the details of the meeting, along with dates, times and a list of items to be discussed.
The county has said no votes will be taken, that regular updates will be posted on the county website and added the meetings are open to the public.
The rub is the fact that the retreat is being held at Jekyll Island.
First, Jekyll is more than 125 miles from Valdosta.
Second, Jekyll Island is not cheap.
Why not keep both the public’s business and public dollars in the county?
For years, county leaders kept annual retreats in the county.
There are simply no good reasons to go two and a half hours away to discuss county business.
In the past, we held up Lowndes County government as a good example and commended commissioners for holding annual retreats in the county. In fact, in editorials, we encouraged the city of Valdosta to follow the county’s lead and keep the public’s business local.
Why the reversal now?
The public should always have full access to the deliberations of elected officials and discussions held at planning retreats are no different. Even if these elected representatives are simply thinking out loud during retreats, the public has a right to hear those thoughts.
The people we elect to office should never be more comfortable talking to each other than they are talking to the public, or in front of the public they are elected to represent.
The public should hear open and candid debate.
When unanimous decisions are made at government meetings with little or no discussion, the public is being kept in the dark and local government is being less than transparent.
People have a right to know more than the final vote. Residents should be privy to deliberations so they can understand how a local government arrives at a decision.
We must also admit that while we care about this issue, in recent years the public has pretty much shown it could hardly care less because when the planning retreats are held locally, hardly anyone ever attends.
Again, we commend county government for releasing all the details of the retreat and for the commitment to provide regular updates, but the best way to keep the public fully informed is to discuss all of the public’s business right here in Lowndes County.
