Valdosta Daily Times: Turnout should be even higher
Turnout for the U.S. Senate runoff in Lowndes County wasn’t horrible — but it wasn’t great either.
While 46.14% is far more than we ever see here in local elections and maybe more than we would expect in a runoff election, it was below the turnout for the general election and below the state average.
Statewide, turnout surpassed 50% — at 50.49% — still not great but better than we did here.
In Georgia, there are 7,008,263 registered voters. In this runoff 3,538,273 cast ballots.
In Lowndes County, there are 68,364 registered voters and 31,540 cast ballots.
Every vote counts and every vote is appreciated.
We also highly commend get-out-the-vote campaigns that were largely successful, resulting in a turnout that was higher than it otherwise would have been. Still, too many voters sat this one out.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger touted the record turnout across the state. It should be noted that it was not an all-time voter turnout record but it did outpace all midterm runoff elections.
Looking at both the general and the runoff, Raffensperger made the following observations about milestones during this cycle:
• All-time turnout records for a midterm election, with more votes cast than any other midterm.
• Record breaking midterm early voting turnout.
• Record breaking absentee by mail votes cast in a midterm.
• More Election Day votes cast in the 2022 runoff than on Election Day in the 2022 General Election, than on Election Day in the January 2021 runoff or on the General Election Day in 2020.
• Three days of single-day all-time voting records during early voting.
Regardless of outcome, higher voter turnout serves democracy.
Of course, we thank and commend everyone who voted.
We also highly commend the Lowndes Elections Office, staff, administration and poll workers who ran a smooth election here.
For every registered voter who did not vote, and who may not like the outcomes either statewide or locally, it is time for a little reflection. Why are you registered but do not vote? Could your vote have made a difference?
For everyone who is otherwise legally eligible but is not registered, why are you not registered to vote? The process is easy and assistance is available. Now would be a great time to either visit the elections office or go online and prepare yourself for the next election.
When it comes to voter turnout, we did OK in Lowndes County. We could do much better.
Rome News-Tribune: Welcome home: As a community, we should welcome back men who had been unjustly incarcerated
As a community we should welcome back two men were unjustly incarcerated for past the 25 years for a crime they did not commit.
We should realize that all of us, as a community, were betrayed by investigators who chose to frame these men. Instead of seeking truth, they chose to defraud the public who had empowered them with a position of trust.
Josh Storey and Lee Clark had to wait a long time for justice, but with the help of others they have now found that redemption. We should rally behind these men to assist them as they begin to make new lives for themselves.
We would like to thank and recognize those who had the diligence, drive and put in the hard work to make this day happen.
First and foremost we’d like to tip our hat to Susan Simpson and Jacinda Davis of the Proof podcast series. Their work exemplifies what modern journalism should be and we thank them for it.
We give thanks to the family of Brian Bowling. They lost their son, but had the presence and grace to realize that other families didn’t need to lose their sons as well — and helped fight for their release from prison.
We also would like to thank the Georgia Innocence Project as a whole and specifically Christina Cribbs and Meagan Hurley who represented Lee Clark. Locally, we’d like to recognize the work of attorneys Ross Hamrick and Luke Martin, who represented Josh Storey, and penned a blistering, and entertaining, motion for a new trial.
Our Rome Circuit District Attorney’s office deserves kudos as well. District Attorney Leigh Patterson, Chief Assistant District Attorney Martha Jacobs, Assistant District Attorney Emily Johnson and Chief Investigator Scott Weaver took a fresh look at the case, the evidence and the new findings and did the right thing. In the process of checking the newly found evidence, an investigator traveled to South Carolina to attempt to track down a witness.
And finally, thanks to the Floyd County Superior Clerk’s office for staying late to get the paperwork done to secure their release.
If it weren’t for everyone’s cooperation in the pursuit of justice, the injustice done to these men couldn’t have been stopped. Hopefully, now that their unjust incarceration has ended they can move on with their lives and receive compensation for the time they lost. It’s the least we can do.
An audit of many older cases is necessary, especially those in which people are still serving prison sentences. We’re seeing advances in technology, like DNA examination, and the ability to evaluate evidence. We’re also seeing the scientific community re-examining long used pseudo-evidentiary practices like debunked practice bite mark examinations.
When a conviction was secured using these practices, the burden should not be upon the convicted. The burden should be placed on us, as a society, to pursue justice.
