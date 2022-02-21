Brunswick News: Georgia has much bigger issues than shrinking counties
In a day and age when substance nearly always takes a backseat to politics, state Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, is wasting time and effort. and if her study committee wins a favorable vote in the General Assembly, she will be wasting the time and efforts of others.
What Rep. Taylor proposes is ingenious, albeit a throwback from similar thoughts expressed by Republican legislators decades ago. She wants to study the feasibility of consolidating counties. Why bother? It’s not going to happen. Republicans are highly unlikely to pull the rug from under fellow GOP members who hold county or school board offices.
The idea itself is practical from the standpoint of taxpayers. Georgia has 159 counties, a number exceeded only by the much larger state of Texas. Rep. Taylor would like to whittle the number in Georgia.
Her reasoning is as solid as the granite in Stone Mountain. Not every county is thriving as it should. Some, in fact, are doing just the opposite and are losing scads of residents. Simply put, people and families are exiting rural counties and moving to urban areas where the jobs are, according to the recent census. Some are relocating for other reasons.
Consolidating counties would mean bigger state checks for fewer county offices and public school systems.
According to the 2022 census, 67 of the Peach State’s 159 counties lost population. That includes two bordering Glynn County: McIntosh and Brantley counties.
McIntosh County, the census found, lost the most of the two. Its population dropped from 14,333 in 2010 to 10,975 in 2020, a shocking loss of 3,358 residents. Brantley County fared better, losing 390 residents over the 10-year period for a population today of 18,021.
While consolidating counties might be attractive to state budget writers, it is an ugly conception to others. Few, if indeed any, small counties would be eager to be smothered by a more populated neighboring county. They would be unhappy and possibly even combative over any plan that sought to change their identity.
The state should encase any and all county consolidation proposals in glass with this message stamped on the outside in bold lettering for all to see: Break in case of emergency. Trying to convince counties this is necessary when the state has a $2 billion surplus would be as easy as convincing the people of Minnesota they need colder temperatures or more lakes.
The Valdosta Daily Times: Let teachers teach
Everyone should be offended by racism.
The very idea of slavery should make all people cringe.
Discussions about lynchings, brutality against freedom riders and violence against people of color should make us all uncomfortable.
That does not mean these things should not be taught.
In fact, it means the exact opposite. We must be fully aware of our past, lest we repeat it.
State Rep. Will Wade is pushing House Bill 1084 through the General Assembly.
The bill encourages parents to file complaints against local school systems if they think their child is made to feel uncomfortable by discussions of race or the atrocities of American history related to slavery, the Civil War or the Civil Rights Movement, for example.
The trigger for a local school investigation that can be appealed to the board of education and eventually to the state seems to be whether or not the discussions about race made a student uncomfortable.
That is a low bar to reach and this measure could open up the door for investigation after investigation, impeding the school and the school system’s ability to teach our children.
Of course, an educator should never intentionally try to make a student feel uncomfortable and curriculum should not be designed to disrespect any group or demean any child.
Teachers have navigated through the challenges of teaching the darkest hours of American history for a very long time.
This measure pushed by Wade is a solution desperately looking for a problem.
Wade’s fellow state Rep. Doreen Carter, according to the Georgia Recorder, said racial controversies are not a common occurrence in Georgia classrooms.
“I really still do not understand what brought us here? Normally, when there is a bill we’re trying to solve or fix something,” Carter said, according to Georgia Recorder.
Other than a lot of charged political rhetoric, divisiveness and fear mongering about Critical Race Theory — which is simply not taught in Georgia’s K-12 schools — nothing has changed.
History can be taught as it has been taught for a very long time.
There is simply no need for House Bill 1084 and lawmakers should stop wasting the people’s time debating measures which are little more than campaigning and pandering to a base.
