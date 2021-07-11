Editorial roundup: Views from around Georgia

Valdosta Daily Times: Make the most of what’s left of summer
Hard to believe, but in a handful of weeks, most South Georgia youngsters will be back in school.
Summer — as a concept of vacations, no school, lazy afternoons, etc. — will soon draw to a close.
Seems like summer break just started, the Fourth of July just passed, but here it is, summer break is more than halfway through. Yet, isn’t that the way of life?
Time goes quickly.
Many parents will be stunned their young children are already of an age to start school. Other parents will likely be more stunned as they realize their “babies” are entering the final year of high school.
Where does the time go?
Where does the summer go?
There are a handful of weeks of summer break left. A handful of weeks to make the most of children’s time out of school.
Granted while children still have a few weeks, most adults will continue working jobs.
But this would be a good time to ask for an early afternoon off, or to take a personal day.
Or stay up a little later and watch a weeknight movie with the kids.
Or make one evening a family game night since there are no school nights for a few more weeks.
Parents should do as much as they can to spend a little time with children during what is left of summer while children have the time.
Because it will happen in the proverbial wink of the eye.
Summer will be gone.
The children will be grown and gone.
Hard to believe, isn’t it?
But it is the truth of seasons. It is the truth of generations.
Brunswick News: Democrats unfairly targeting Georgia’s election law changes
To the victors, go the spoils, the old saying goes. To the majority in Congress goes the power and big guns of the federal government, the one entity that is supposed to serve everyone equally regardless of political affiliation, religion or race.
Well, someone forgot to tell the politicians in Washington that, and today it’s the Democrats, the majority party in Congress in 2021. The Democratic majority in the House never missed an opportunity to hound President Donald Trump during his reign with any and every probe it could find among the frayed lent in its pocket. They did their best to keep his hackles up and his eyes off governing.
Now that President Trump is gone, the Democratic majority is aiming the force of the federal government against Republican-dominated states.
Georgia, a state led by a Republican governor and legislated by a General Assembly where members of the GOP are the majority in both chambers, is one of their targets. Democrats do not like the Peach State’s new election laws and are jabbing the might and power of the U.S. Department of Justice at it.
Anyone who has read Georgia’s election laws knows the opposition to the new laws is relying on a pack of untruths to tarnish or overturn them. Take the part where identification is required to vote or to obtain an absentee ballot, for instance. If requiring identification to vote is discriminatory, then so are federal laws requiring people to show an ID when boarding a plane, entering one of its parks or when applying for a permit to loudly demonstrate on public grounds.
Where’s the outrage over keeping citizens from entering a federal park or gathering in public to voice an opinion just because they lack an ID?
Arguments against the new election law are based on shamefully deliberate inaccuracies, including the bit about forbidding voters standing in line to quench their thirst. Poll workers, a mix of Democrats and Republicans, will make water available.
Politicians need to return to the old days, when the government worked for the people, not for whatever political party was in power at the time.
The Union-Recorder (Milledgeville): Don't leave your pet in your car
This time of year in Georgia, it gets way too hot to leave a pet alone in your car even for a few short minutes.
Taking a pet on a car ride, whether it is a short drive to the store or a long trip, requires forethought and careful planning.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation, the temperature inside a vehicle can rise almost 20 degrees in just 10 minutes.
In 20 minutes, it can rise almost 30 degrees. At 60 minutes, the temperature in a vehicle can be more than 40 degrees higher than the outside temperature.
So that means even on a 70-degree day, it could be 110 degrees inside your vehicle, the foundation suggests.
Leaving a pet in a parked car puts the animal at risk of injury and even death, even on a day you do not consider to be all that hot, and experts say cracking the windows makes little difference.
Pets being left in hot cars is not the only danger.
When families go on vacation, many of them bring their pets along for the ride and the fun. According to a survey by AAA Auto Club, 38% of people take their pets with them on vacations or road trips.
Of that number, 37% of respondents to the AAA Consumer Pulse survey said they never restrain their pets when they are in the car with them. AAA warns that not restraining pets, in some ways, can lead to added distractions for the driver and increased dangers for passengers, including the pets.
According to the auto club, 13% of pet owners admit to becoming distracted by their pet while driving.
The majority of drivers admit to engaging in risky behavior while behind the wheel; petting their animal, include allowing their pet to freely move from seat to seat, allowing their pet to sit in their lap, giving food or water or even taking a photo of their pet while driving.
AAA offers these suggestions for traveling with a pet:
• Pets should be confined to the back seat, either in a carrier or a harness attached to the car’s seat belt. This will prevent distractions as well as protect the animal and other passengers in the event of a collision.
• To help prevent car sickness, feed your pet a light meal four to six hours before departing.
• Do not give an animal food or water in a moving vehicle.
• Never allow your pet to ride in the bed of a pickup truck. It’s illegal in some states; he also can jump out or be thrown. Harnessing or leashing him to the truck bed is not advisable either: if he tries to jump out, he could be dragged along the road or the restraint could become a noose.
• Avoid placing animals in campers or trailers.
• Don’t let your dog stick her head out the window, no matter how enjoyable it seems. Road debris and other flying objects can injure delicate eyes and ears, and the animal is at greater risk for severe injury if the vehicle should stop suddenly or be struck.
• Stop every two hours to stretch their legs and take a quick break from driving. Your pet will appreciate the same break. Plan to visit a rest stop every four hours or so to let him have a drink and a chance to answer the call of nature.
• Be sure your pet is leashed before opening the car door. This will prevent her from unexpectedly breaking free and running away. Keep in mind that even the most obedient pet may become disoriented during travel or in strange places and set off for home.
• Never leave an animal in a parked car, even if the windows are partially open. Even on pleasant days the temperature inside a car can soar to more than 100 degrees in less than 10 minutes. On very cold days, hypothermia is a risk. Also, animals left unattended in parked cars can be stolen.
Pet restraints and carriers can be found in all major pet retailers and on several websites.
If you are going to own a pet, be responsible, make wise decisions and plan ahead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.