Editorial roundup: Views from around Georgia

Brunswick News: Politics should be kept out of crime rates discussion
When state lawmakers begin studying rising crime rates in Atlanta and elsewhere around Georgia, they must use a clear magnifying glass, one not fogged by politics. Otherwise, they might as well stay home and watch the grass grow or count passing cars. Politics will obscure the facts and render any endeavor to identify causes and potential solutions useless.
It will also be nonproductive to label postulations as “purely political” just because one side finds them philosophically disagreeable. This often happens when Republican and Democratic legislators sit down together and attempt to discuss or debate a problem. They put partisanship ahead of statesmanship, and nothing is ever resolved.
The facts, please. Just the facts. Make that the focus, the only focus, and, who knows, maybe, just maybe, the effort will yield something fruitful. It might even save lives.
State Rep. J. Collins, a Republican from Villa Rica, warned about the potential of discussions being tainted by politics. In a recent news article, the chairman of the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee was quoted as saying, “There’s going to be politics in this. (But) this committee wants to dig down and look at the facts.”
He and others must keep the study on a nonpartisan track if the destination is viable results.
Some of the facts the study committee will consider is the rising murder rate in Atlanta. It’s up 50% over the same period last year. Rapes are up by an alarming 82%, and street racing is now a major problem.
Theories of why crime rates are breaking records in the state already abound. They include everything from an increase in poverty due to COVID-19, to what some consider lax gun control policies, lack of police due to recent over-scrutinizing of their actions or calls for their defunding, and so on.
The root of the problem could be much deeper than any of these theories. If so, the committee will need patience and an earnest desire to support and protect the citizenry to get there.
Valdosta Daily Times: Georgia GOP fractured
Gov. Brian Kemp is all Republican.
He is strongly opposed to abortion, an advocate for state’s rights, believes in lower taxes and smaller government, supported new voter restrictions, is tough on immigration and is very much pro business.
He checks all the GOP boxes.
So, why was he booed by his own party at the state’s Republican Convention at the Jekyll Island Convention Center last weekend?
There was one reason and one reason only: Kemp does not believe the baseless, unsubstantiated claim the presidential election was stolen. He does not support the Big Lie.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is also a pedigreed Republican.
Yet, the Georgia GOP voted to censure him for not supporting former President Donald Trump’s push to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Then, there is Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Attorney General Chris Carr, who have faced backlash from their own party because they defended the integrity of the election.
All these men are Republicans, tried and true.
None of them are RINOs, and they most certainly are not woke.
Still, they are all rejected by a large swath of their own political party.
Kemp tried to appeal to GOP loyalists at the convention as he was being booed, saying the party must stick together, reminding them he is the only Republican who has defeated Stacey Abrams in an election.
Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue called on his party to unite as he introduced Kemp but to no avail. The raucous crowd of Trump loyalists would have none of it.
Perdue said unity will be paramount if Republicans expect to win statewide races in 2022.
But the fractured party was on full display at the GOP convention between Trump supporters and the state’s more traditional, longstanding Republicans.
Kemp was booed.
Raffensperger was censured.
Duncan and Carr didn’t even bother to attend.
Perdue’s call for unity was rejected.
The real winner at the Georgia Republican Convention was Stacey Abrams.
Republicans blindly loyal to Trump, parroting the lie of a stolen election, may be well on their way to handing the state of Georgia to its first female governor.
We agree with Perdue, in this case, the only hope for the future of the party in Georgia is unity.
That unity, however, must be based on truth and not a big lie.
The Union-Recorder (Milledgevile): Can't emphasize boating safety enough
A year like no other, residents will no doubt make plans to hit the road and the water this summer. As a lake community, we cannot emphasize enough the importance of taking added precautions on the water.
Taking precautions and following rules and regulations is vital.
According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, children ages 1 to 4 and 15 to 24 had a significantly higher risk for drowning than Georgians in other age groups — this includes all bodies of water — primarily lakes, rivers and pools.
Georgia DNR includes a list of water safety tips on its website:
• If you are a moderate swimmer — always wear a life jacket. Lake Sinclair has established locations where lake-goers can have their life jackets checked by DNR.
• Alcohol and swimming don’t mix.
• Always swim with a buddy, never swim alone.
• Parents should always keep a close eye on children at or on the water.
• Swim in supervised areas only, and remember that drop-offs or other underwater hazards may not be detectable from above the surface.
Each year the Georgia DNR makes a concerted effort to enforce BUI (boating under the influece) laws and stress the importance of boating safety and alcohol use. An added danger of boating under the influence is that boaters often return to a landing at the end of the day, then drive home impaired on the roadways.
Remember that everyone on the water under age 13 is also required to wear a life jacket while riding in a boat.
Operators of motorized watercraft or boats must be at least 16 and have proper identification on board. There are boat size requirements for operators who are under the age of 16 that should be noted and can be found on the Georgia DNR website. Maintaining a safe boating speed and distance from others is key, as is the importance of remembering that alcohol and operating a motorcraft on the water simply do not mix. Just as with operating a vehicle on the roadway, operating a boat requires a sober and alert driver.
Most public boat ramps have rules and laws posted near the boat drop-in location — and they are posted for a reason and meant to be followed. Many boat ramps also have a boating safety brochure available. Be aware of your surroundings, not only in the water but also along shorelines and near docks and ramps.
We urge our readers to follow the rules of the water and the road, drive safely and have a safe summer.
