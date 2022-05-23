Brunswick News: State superintendent candidates need to focus on improving schools
Parents with children in public schools in Georgia know it is bad when the Democrats and Republicans running for the top education job in the state are more or equally focused on cultural issues in the classroom than they are on improving real knowledge instilled in children in school.
How sad. How unfortunate. It does not bode well for the future.
Candidates are lightning quick to point out how an opponent or opponents stand on bathroom privileges for students or the lack of lessons connected to controversial cultural issues but say precious little about actual education. and parents and the business community wonder why our students exhibit poor skills and are behind others their age in so many of the other states.
For once, it would be nice to hear how candidates plan to at least attempt to improve public schools, the classroom and the learning process.
Rest assured, the majority of parents with sons and daughters in grades K-12 are far more interested in how the public school system can better prepare their children for the world beyond high school, a world that technology is making smaller and smaller by the day.
Moms and dads are more interested in the quality of education than they are the quantity of political nonsense that can be drilled into young minds. Children in school today will be the doctors, the dentists and the nurses who are caring for you or your loved ones.
Your life may even be in their hands one day. Should that time arrive, what would be more critically important, how well educated and skilled a surgeon or dentist is, or how he or she feels about certain political issues?
The children in school today are the engineers who will design and build the bridges you or your progeny cross and the buildings you or they will live and work in tomorrow.
Their ability to absorb knowhow in college or a technical school will hinge on what they learned while sitting at a desk in a public school classroom.
Moreover, teens graduating today from high school no longer are competing with just their fellow Georgians and fellow Americans.
They are competing with young men and women in other countries, nations like China, which is advancing in technology and can-do abilities in leaps and bounds.
The men and women hoping to unseat Georgia’s incumbent school superintendent would be doing the future of their state and nation a tremendous favor by coming up with a game plan to enhance education instead of arguing over what cultural experimentation is best or wrong for young impressionable minds.
The Valdosta Daily Times: National Stroke Awareness Month recognized
May is National Stroke Awareness Month.
Stroke is the leading cause of disability and the fifth-leading cause of death in the United States, according to the American Stroke Association.
Georgia is considered to be the “buckle” of what is called the “stroke belt,” the region in the southeastern United States with the highest incidence of stroke, hospital officials said.
“We can all potentially save someone’s life by knowing the signs of a stroke,” Dr. Brian Dawson, senior vice president, chief medical officer and neurologist at SGMC, said in a past statement.
An easy way to remember the signs of a stroke is the abbreviation “BE FAST”
• B: Balance. Does the person have a sudden loss of balance?
• E: Eyes. Has the person lost sight in one or both of their eyes?
• F: Face drooping. Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile.
• A: Arm weakness. Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
• S: Speech difficulty. Is speech slurred, are they unable to speak, or are they hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence like, “The sky is blue.” Is the sentence repeated correctly?
• T: Time to call 911. If the person shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 911 and get them to the hospital immediately.
Quickly recognizing the signs of someone having a stroke and promptly calling 911 can mean the difference between life and death. BE FAST is a great acronym to use in the event you believe you might be witnessing someone having a stroke, hospital officials have said.
Rapid treatment is the key to treating stroke.
There are also ways people can help reduce their risks of having a stroke, such as monitoring their cholesterol, maintaining a good diet, exercising and not smoking.
Reducing your risk could save your life, but understanding the signs of a stroke has the potential to save someone else.
Learning how to spot a stroke is just as important as teaching your family CPR or what to do in the event of a fire.
With stroke — just like a cardiac arrest or a fire — seconds count.
To learn more, visit sgmc.org.
