Valdosta Daily Times: Tracking down, ending human trafficking
January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
The month is dedicated to raising awareness about human trafficking, otherwise known as modern slavery.
The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice found at least 100,000 to 300,000 youth are at risk for commercial sexual exploitation annually in the U.S.
There is a misconception that human trafficking does not happen here, according to a past article in The Valdosta Daily Times.
Human Trafficking Awareness Month "brings to light a situation that most people may not think is in our community, but with I-75 running right through Lowndes County, Atlanta is a major hub for sex trafficking, and that's easy access between Miami and here. We just want to make people aware that sex trafficking is real," according to a past report.
The FBI has identified Atlanta as among 14 cities with the highest incidence of sex trafficking activity in the U.S., according to state officials.
Many people think a victim must cross the border for the crime to be considered trafficking, but that is not the case, officials say.
Another misconception is victims are always physically restrained, but many times the victim is detained through mental coercion. Victims fear being without food, shelter and other resources if they leave those who are trafficking them.
The Children's Advocacy Center can put victims in touch with Georgia Cares and victims advocates at the Southern District Attorney's office. They can help victims get resources they need. Victims can reach the center by calling (229) 245-5362.
January became National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month following a Dec. 28, 2016 proclamation signed by President Barack Obama.
The proclamation reads: "Our nation wrestled with the issue of slavery in a way that nearly tore us apart — its fundamental notion in direct contradiction with our founding premise that we are all created equal ... But today, in too many places around the world — including right here in the United States — the injustice of modern slavery and human trafficking still tears at our social fabric."
We urge anyone who is a victim of human trafficking or anyone who believes they may be witnessing a case of human trafficking to contact authorities for help.
To report human trafficking, call 911 or the Georgia Division of Family and Child Services at 1-855-422-4453.
The Lowndes County 911 Center is available at (229) 245-5270.
A simple phone call could save a life, could free a life.
Brunswick News: Improving health care not as simple as repealing CON
State Sen. Mike Hodges, R-St. Simons Island, and state Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, advance valid points when it comes to the future of a sometimes controversial program. This is not the time to be thinking about repealing Georgia's certificate of need requirement for new medical facilities and healthcare additions.
As the law is now, the Georgia Department of Community Health determines what is needed in a community. It can greenlight or redlight new hospitals or treatment programs. Its decisions are based on need and availability.
The conservative group Americans for Prosperity Georgia claims the state would be better off if government got out of the way. It says CONs prevent competition and drive up the cost of medical care. The group intends to lobby the legislature for its elimination.
Rep. DeLoach says any focus on healthcare ought to be "on finding ways to fund the kind of healthcare that Georgians want and deserve." He is not in favor of simply dropping the approval process.
Sen. Hodges agrees something must be done to improve healthcare, conceding it is too expensive, inefficient and that too many are without adequate access to it. Nevertheless, he points out, eliminating the certificate of need process would fail to accomplish what its advocates contend it would.
Sen. Hodges ought to know a thing or two about that. He has been a member of the board of the authority that oversees the hospitals in Glynn and Camden counties and the services provided by Southeast Georgia Health System for 20 years.
"If CON were repealed, anyone could start a new hospital in Glynn County, perhaps on St. Simons, and attract all the insured (good paying) patients while turning away Medicare, Medicaid and indigent patients," he told The News. "Those would be left for our local system to handle and that would bring financial disaster."
The health system is already swimming against a strong tide of worker shortages, increased employee costs and millions of dollars in unpaid debt. According to Sen. Hodges, Southeast Georgia Health System provides $80 million in uncompensated care yearly.
It's a large part of the reason he feels this way: "I will not support any repeal of CON laws that would not create a level playing field for all players and provide ample time for existing health systems to plan for and adjust to a new order. We need health care that is less expensive, much more efficient and more accessible. There is much work to do to get there, but CON repeal alone will not help."
That's easy enough to understand and words others in the General Assembly might consider embracing.
