During much of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans have neglected their overall health. Some have skipped their annual health checkups while others have been hesitant to see their doctor, whether it’s due to a lack of health care coverage or fear of contracting COVID. Health officials warn that this widespread health neglect could have large repercussions down the road.
That’s why we were pleased to see several community groups come together to help improve the health of area residents. On Saturday, the Dalton Whitfield NAACP hosts its second annual health fair at the Mack Gaston Community Center from 9 a.m. to noon as part of Black History Month observances.
Free health screenings, COVID-19 and flu vaccines, and more will be available.
The DEO Clinic, Hamilton Health Care System, the Saint Joseph Clinic and others will offer free health screenings such as eye exams and tests for weight and body-mass index, cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure and PSA (prostate-specific antigen), a test for prostate cancer.
The CHI Memorial mammogram bus will be there providing mammograms. The bus takes health insurance but it will also provide free mammograms to women without health insurance.
Information on chronic diseases and other health topics will be available in English and Spanish
Blood Assurance will have its blood donation bus available.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to register to vote if they aren’t already registered.
We salute the many groups that are coming together to make the health fair a reality. We encourage everyone to attend.
