Editorial: Senators Loeffler and Perdue, please give us facts -- not accusations -- of Georgia's election 'failures'

We expect our elected officials to make decisions and proclamations based on facts.
That goes for a local board of education discussing the need for a new school to Congress debating a spending measure.
But sadly, that doesn't always apply to our politicians. On Monday it was our two U.S. senators from Georgia -- Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue -- launching an attack on Georgia's election process with no facts to back up their accusations.
In a joint statement, the Republican duo tore into Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his handling of the Nov. 3 election, going as far to call for his immediate resignation.
On Saturday, The Associated Press called the presidential race in favor of Democrat Joe Biden, who was projected with 290 electoral votes to President Donald Trump's 214. To win the election, 270 electoral votes are needed.
Trump -- with few facts and little evidence -- has alleged voter fraud in several battleground states. By Monday afternoon, Biden led Trump by more than 11,500 votes in the race for Georgia's 16 electoral votes. The Associated Press has not yet called Georgia for Biden. This would the first time Georgia has gone for a Democrat in an presidential election since Bill Clinton in 1992.
The senators from Georgia, who are both in runoffs against Democratic opponents on Jan. 5, claim: "We believe when there are failures, they need to be called out -- even when it's in your own party. The secretary of state has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately."
The senators ambiguously referred to "too many failures in Georgia elections this year and the most recent election has shined a national light on the problems."
What are those "too many failures"? Neither Loeffler nor Perdue offered any examples. Not only is that unfair to Raffensperger and to all election officials across the state, but it's also a dangerous attempt to undermine our election process.
Raffensperger fired back in a statement saying he would not resign. He even took a jab at Perdue.
"I know emotions are running high," Raffensperger said. "Politics are involved in everything right now. If I was Sen. Perdue, I'd be irritated I was in a runoff. And both senators and I are all unhappy with the potential outcome for our president. But I am the duly elected secretary of state. One of my duties involves helping to run elections for all Georgia voters. I have taken that oath, and I will execute that duty and follow Georgia law."
So far, there has been no widespread voter fraud discovered in Georgia. If alleged voter fraud happened in here during the general election, those cases should be investigated thoroughly. If any voter fraud is discovered, those responsible should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
The senators from Georgia are playing to their base for votes, and to Trump for support, as they prepare for their runoffs in a little less than two months. Their baseless accusations may fire up their supporters, but more than anything their claims leave them looking desperate to hang on to power in the Senate.
We expect more out of our two sitting U.S. senators. We expect facts.
