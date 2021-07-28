Editorial: Send us your nominations for our Citizen of the Week feature

Here at the Daily Citizen-News, we enjoy reporting good news. Celebrating the accomplishments of our community and residents is just one of many facets of our jobs.
There are unfortunate stories that we must cover, however, from traffic deaths to house fires to drug busts. But every week, we reserve one part of our paper to tell those feel-good stories that we all like to read.
Each Friday, we fete the accomplishments of community members, groups and organizations in a feature titled Citizen of the Week. It appears on the Viewpoints page (4A) on the left-hand side of the page.
We aim to write about those who are doing amazing things in the community but don't receive the recognition. For example, instead of writing about a well-known person affiliated with a nonprofit, such as the chair of the board of directors, we prefer to highlight those who fly under the radar largely unrecognized.
Through the years, we have profiled hundreds of people and groups. We've written about doctors who have volunteered their expertise, teenagers who donate their time to complete their Eagle Scout projects, folks who improve the look of our area by picking up trash during their walks and business owners who have made donations to worthy causes.
While our reporters seek out candidates, we also rely on the public to suggest people to write about. That's where you come in.
We are always looking for suggestions for our Citizen of the Week. If you know of any person or organization deserving of this honor, please contact us.
There are several ways to nominate a Citizen of the Week. Email editor Jamie Jones at jamiejones@dailycitizen.news; call the newsroom at (706) 217-NEWS; write a letter to us at the Daily Citizen-News, Attention: Citizen of the Week, 308 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, GA 30720; or drop off your letter at our office.
