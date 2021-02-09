Editorial: Show love this Valentine's Day by limiting COVID-19 risk

Over the past several months, Americans have been asked to put on hold many of their traditions for the sake of public health.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has consistently warned against hosting large, indoor gatherings with people you don't live with. This past holiday season, the agency asked people to avoid such gatherings during Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Eve/Day and the Super Bowl, which was Sunday night.
Many people disregarded those pleas from the CDC and other public health officials, and COVID-19 cases spiked across the country after these events. With the Super Bowl and its accompanying parties so recent, it hasn't been determined if the event led to a spike in virus cases.
Now, the next popular event is just days away -- Valentine's Day on Sunday. According to the CDC, "The safest way to celebrate Valentine's Day is gathering virtually or with people who live with you."
The CDC offered these tips to celebrate "a safer Valentine's Day":
• Make Valentine cards or decorations and drop them off to loved ones.
• Take a walk with your Valentine.
• Celebrate with loved ones virtually.
• Prepare a special meal or dessert.
• Plan a special movie or game night.
• Have a picnic outside.
While you may want to avoid eating at restaurants indoors, or going to a movie or show, you can still help our local businesses by ordering takeout for a special Valentine's Day meal. Or you could pick up ingredients for a Valentine's dinner at a local store and make your meal at home.
Although efforts are underway to vaccinate residents against COVID-19, cases in Georgia are approaching 800,000.
On Monday in Georgia, there were 775,466 cumulative, confirmed COVID-19 cases with 13,361 confirmed deaths and 1,769 probable deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health. In Whitfield County, there have been 13,755 cumulative, confirmed COVID-19 cases with 179 deaths and nine probable deaths. Murray County has recorded 3,719 cumulative, confirmed COVID-19 cases, 54 total deaths and three probable deaths.
Whitfield County still ranks second among all 159 Georgia counties in coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents, trailing only Chattahoochee County outside of Columbus. By contrast, Chattahochee County has had three confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.
Let's show love this Valentine's Day by limiting our exposure to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.