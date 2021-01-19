Editorial: So far, U.S. Rep. Greene has been long on theatrics, short on substance

The Marjorie Taylor Greene show is in full effect.
You may have seen her on a friendly conservative news outlet threatening to impeach President-elect Joe Biden, who is expected to be inaugurated on Wednesday. Maybe you have heard her musings from the floor of the House of Representatives in the U.S. Capitol falsely claiming the presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump as she objected to the certification of Biden's victory in Michigan as the Electoral College votes were counted. Perhaps you've read her incendiary postings on social media calling Georgia election officials "idiots" and "morons."
Greene, the new congresswoman representing the 14th District that includes Whitfield and Murray counties, has seemingly been at work nonstop since she was sworn in on Jan. 3. But so far, that "work" has been long on theatrics and short on substance.
Greene has spent part of the first 17 days of her two-year term in the House of Representatives regurgitating conspiracy theories that have been proven to be untrue again and again. She's been deft at churning out meaningless buzzwords — "Socialist Democrats," the "DC Swamp" and the "Silicon Valley Cartel" — while attacking her adversaries and never telling you who is part of the cabal.
This past Sunday, Twitter slapped Greene with a 12-hour freeze on her account for violating the social media company's "civic integrity policy." In the offending tweetstorm Greene accused state election officials of overseeing a stolen election, although there has been no evidence of widespread election fraud, with courts either refusing to hear the cases or dismissing them due to a lack of credible proof. Twitter labeled several of her tweets with this warning: "This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence."
On Thursday, Greene plans to introduce articles of impeachment against Biden shortly after he becomes president.
While Greene wastes her time peddling false narratives and outright lies, we pose this question to her: What are your plans to help the 732,133 residents of the 14th Congressional District, which includes 11 counties and part of Pickens County?
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage across the country. We've yet to see Greene's plans to help our nation, our state and our district battle the pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans and infected more than 24 million.
A search of her congressional website for "COVID-19" or "coronavirus" yields no results. A click on "Health" under the "Issues" menu leads to this: "For more information concerning work and views related to Health, please contact our office." We have not heard her on NewsMax or OAN — two conservative networks sympathetic to Greene — outlining her response to the pandemic.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 52,510 confirmed, cumulative COVID-19 cases and 758 deaths in the 14th Congressional District, according to the state Department of Public Health. The district accounts for about 7.6% of the state's COVID-19 cases. These statistics do not include Pickens County.
In addition to the lives lost, many Americans are struggling financially. They worry if they will be kicked out of their homes after the federal moratorium on evictions ends on Jan. 31. They struggle to feed their families. They are concerned they may lose their jobs. Our suffering continues.
What will Greene do to help us overcome COVID-19? How will she ensure the lagging COVID-19 vaccination rollout is sped up? How will she assist the North Georgia Health District in getting the vaccine into our arms?
If Greene reads this editorial, she will probably unleash a barrage of meaningless catchphrases. She may harangue the Daily Citizen-News as part of the "fake news media." She probably won't offer substantive solutions to fighting the COVID-19 scourge, present a plan to kickstart our economy or lay out her legislative agenda for her constituents.
It will continue to be the Marjorie Taylor Greene show.
Enough with the theatrics. Please get to work — for us.
