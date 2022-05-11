The games have been played. The titles have been won. Now, it’s time to celebrate.
On Friday, our two state champion high school soccer teams — The Dalton Academy Pumas and Southeast Whitfield Raiders — along with our other local teams that made the playoffs will be honored Friday at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton.
The second annual “Soccertown, USA: A Countywide Celebration of Domination” is from 6 to 8 p.m. The free event is open to the public.
The Dalton Academy won the Class A Public championship on May 3 with a 4-2 victory over Drew Charter School. Southeast Whitfield defeated county rival Northwest Whitfield 2-1 for the Class 4A title last Thursday. While the Pumas and Raiders will be feted for their first place finishes, organizers say the event will highlight many of our local teams.
“We will also honor the finals appearances of the Dalton Catamounts and Northwest Bruins,” organizers said on social media. “But that’s not all! We also want to celebrate the continued success of our other local teams that competed at the state level.”
T-shirts will be available featuring the Soccertown emblem on the front and the logo of each area state qualifier on the back. The shirts will be sold for $15, with proceeds going to each of the four programs that played in the state championships.
The event raised enough last year, between sponsorships and shirt sales, to pay for the championship rings of all three state champions. Sponsorships for this fundraiser are available by contacting Brad Ramsey or Misty Silvers.
The event will also feature music, while local officials will recognize our local soccer teams’ success.
All eight boys soccer programs in the Whitfield and Murray counties made the state playoffs, with five girls teams reaching the postseason. Northwest Whitfield’s girls finished a game away from reaching the state finals, losing in the Class 4A Final Four.
We hope you can make it out Friday night to recognize the hard work our student-athletes and coaches. They deserve to be applauded for representing our area. Let’s celebrate them.
