Editorial: Some things to keep in mind this Labor Day

After a long, hot summer, the Labor Day weekend is almost here and that means changes are near.
For most of us the immediate change is a three-day (or longer) weekend that traditionally marks the end of summer. A time for one last trip or excursion, for gatherings of friends and family for an outdoor cookout. A time to visit a swimming pool for the last time before it is closed and covered.
For our readers in Murray County, Labor Day means that school will start back. School doors open on Spet. 6.
Back-to-school time is the proper time to remind everyone to exercise caution as they adjust to school bus traffic, to the lower speed limits in school zones and an increase in pedestrian traffic near schools.
Also, it is essential to follow the proper rules when approaching a stopped school bus that has its lights flashing and the stop arm extended — all traffic must stop, including opposing traffic unless it is on a divided highway with a grass or concrete median.
With school safety in mind, here are some other guidelines for this weekend suggested by Safewise.com.
• Taking a trip? Get your car serviced beforehand. And don’t forget to pack a vehicle emergency kit that contains items like a flashlight, jumper cables, tool kit, tire gauge and flares.
• Fireworks. Use common sense — no horseplay, don’t let children handle them and don’t relight fireworks that malfunction.
• Alcohol in moderation. Drinking alcoholic beverages changes our behavior, keep that in mind over the weekend. And remember that if you have a drink or three and want to drive somewhere, forget it. Police will be waiting for you.
• Water safety. Lakes will be crowded with boaters this weekend as they try to squeeze in one more weekend of fun. The advice for motorists applies here, get your boat checked for maintenance and obey all the rules. And let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to return.
• Grilling out. What’s Labor Day without food? But here again safety comes into play to avoid food-borne illnesses. Refrigerate meat that’s waiting to hit the grill. Never leave food that requires refrigeration (think potato salad, coleslaw or chicken salad) out in the sun. Instead, set the bowl the item is in on top of a pan filled with ice, and keep in a shaded area. Return the item to the refrigerator as soon as everyone has been served.
• Hydration. Drink lots of water. It’s still hot outside and likely to remain so for a while. Fall won’t be here for three more weeks so be prepared for summer to hold on a little longer.
It’s been said that while we do give thanks on Thanksgiving, we don’t labor on Labor Day. For those of us who will be taking it easy this weekend, let’s remember that an accident is never planned. But keeping safety tips in mind may help prevent one.
