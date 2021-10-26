Editorial: Stay safe during Halloween with these helpful tips

This weekend, ghosts, zombies and other assorted characters will make their way through the area in search of treats.
Halloween is here once again, and with neighborhoods full of children, teenagers and parents out trick-or-treating, we remind everyone to be extra careful, whether they seek their treats on Saturday or Sunday (Halloween night). While those seeking treats should take care to be as safe as possible, those who are driving on the streets should take caution as well. We urge drivers to slow their speed and be on the lookout for children.
Here are tips from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep you safe on Halloween:
• Swords, knives and other costume accessories should be short, soft and flexible.
• Avoid trick-or-treating alone. Walk in groups or with a trusted adult.
• Fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags to help drivers see you.
• Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them. Limit the amount of treats you eat.
• Hold a flashlight while trick-or-treating to help you see and others see you. Walk, don't run, from house to house.
• Always test makeup in a small area first. Remove it before bedtime to prevent possible skin and eye irritation.
• Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks wherever possible.
• Lower your risk for serious eye injury by not wearing decorative contact lenses.
• Only walk on sidewalks whenever possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe.
• Wear well-fitting masks, costumes and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips and falls.
• Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.
• Enter homes only if you're with a trusted adult. Only visit well-lit houses. Never accept rides from strangers.
• Never walk near lit candles or luminaries. Be sure to wear flame-resistant costumes.
We hope everyone has a safe and happy Halloween!
