Editorial: Stay safe if traveling over the Labor Day weekend

Summer comes to an unofficial end with the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
Although summer feels like it came to an end early this month as schools in Dalton and Whitfield County returned to classes, Murray County Schools get a later start as they kick off the school year on Tuesday as the system is on a 160-day calendar.
Many of us may be taking one final trip before we hunker down for the fall and winter. The roads and highways are routinely packed on Labor Day weekend, and this time the same is expected. Not only are people traveling to the lake, the beach or the mountains for a three-day weekend, this is the first full week of college football.
The DOT put together an informative release and graphic on the best and worst times to travel. That can be read on our website at www.dailycitizen.news and also in today’s newspaper. Most road construction and related lane closures will be put on hold during the holiday weekend.
“Georgia DOT’s five-day travel forecast for the holiday weekend indicates the heaviest traffic volumes may materialize on Friday with moderate traffic predicted on Saturday,” according to the DOT. “Light traffic is expected on both Sunday and Monday. Forecasts are based on historical traffic volumes on similar dates around the Labor Day weekend.”
The DOT provided the following tips to help you stay safe on the roads during the holiday weekend:
• Drive alert. Don’t drive distracted or impaired. Stay focused on the road for any sudden incidents.
• Don’t drive with excessive speed, and maintain adequate distance with the vehicle in front of you.
• Never get out of the car on an interstate, unless your life is in imminent danger. If possible, pull off the road, turn on your hazard lights and stay seat-belted in the vehicle with the doors locked until help arrives.
• Remember to move over or slow down if an emergency vehicle is working an incident in the shoulder.
• Make sure your vehicle inspection is up to date. Check the conditions of your tires before you begin your trip. Make sure they are properly inflated, and replace any tires that are worn, uneven or damaged.
• Monitor gauges while driving. If a warning light appears, be sure to stop or safely pull over before trouble arises.
• Prepare a safety kit.
• Remember HERO and CHAMP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.