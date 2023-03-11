You may have read the headline to this editorial and thought “Sunshine Week? Spring break, Florida, the beach, Disney World — I’m in!”
But Sunshine Week, which is Sunday through Saturday, March 18, isn’t about catching rays with your toes in the sand and a drink in your hand.
Sunshine Week, which is spearheaded by the News Leaders Association, champions open and transparent government at all levels. That means from your local recreation commission meetings to emails from state agencies all the way up to dealings at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, D.C.
Remember, open government isn’t just for the media.
The government’s business is your business. The public deserves to know how its government operates, how its elected representatives vote, how its tax dollars are spent. The public should also have this information readily available, whether in digital or paper format.
So how can you commemorate Sunshine Week?
Put simply, it’s your government. Get involved.
• Write your elected officials. You can find their contact information — emails and old-fashioned mailing addresses — online through a simple search.
• Talk to you elected officials. Ask your school board members exactly what projects that proposed Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) will fund.
• Go to the courthouse or city hall and peruse records. All sorts of documents are open for your inspection: court filings, real estate transactions, deeds, business permits, alcohol licenses, etc. Many are available online.
• Attend a local government meeting. While you’re there, ask a question during the public comment part of the meetings.
Open government is a crucial part of our lives. We should fight for it, and support the organizations that keep an eye on our powerful elected officials.
Although Sunshine Week is only one week, you should demand open and transparent government every day of every week of every year.
