The Georgia History Festival’s Super Museum Sunday is this Sunday with six Whitfield-Murray Historical Society properties open from 1 to 4 p.m. and offering free admission.
What is the Georgia History Festival? According to its website, “The Georgia History Festival is the signature K-12 educational program of the Georgia Historical Society. Beginning with the new school year in September, a variety of public programs, exhibits, events and educational resources bring history to life for students of all ages and encourage Georgians to explore the richness and diversity of our state’s past.”
According to the Georgia Historical Society, during Super Museum Sunday: “Explore more than 100 sites in person and online during Super Museum Sunday. Georgians and visitors alike experience our state’s rich history and cultural life as historic sites, house museums, art museums, and other points of interest throughout Georgia open their doors for an exceptional opportunity to experience the history in our own backyard.
A list of participating sites can be found at https://georgiahisto ry.com/events/super-museum-sunday. Hours vary by location.
Locally, the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society properties open are the Blunt House, Chatsworth Depot, Hamilton House, Huff House, Old Spring Place Methodist Church and the Wright Hotel.
For location of the properties, go to www.whitfield-murrayhis toricalsociety.org/historicproperties.html. Although admission is free, donations are encouraged.
Some additional information:
• In Murray County, The Wright Hotel, the Chatsworth Depot and the Old Spring Place Methodist Church are open for tours. For more information about the Murray County properties, contact the historical society at (706) 278-0217 or Tim Howard at (706) 695-2740.
• In Dalton, the Blunt, Hamilton and Huff Houses are open for tours.
• Please practice COVID-19 accommodations during your visits.
This all sounds like tremendous fun as well as an opportunity to learn more about these properties and the interesting history behind them. We encourage you and your family if you can to visit these sites and make it a super Sunday full of learning and appreciation for our past, and also appreciation for the people who work hard to keep these properties available to us so that we can enjoy and benefit from them.
