The Georgia History Festival’s Super Museum Sunday is Sunday with six Whitfield-Murray Historical Society properties open from 1 to 4 p.m. offering free admission. The Emery Center, an African American cultural and heritage museum in downtown Dalton, is also participating in the event during the same hours. Admission is free as well.
What is the Georgia History Festival? According to its website, “The Georgia History Festival is the signature K-12 educational program of the Georgia Historical Society. Beginning with the new school year in September, a variety of public programs, exhibits, events and educational resources bring history to life for students of all ages and encourage Georgians to explore the richness and diversity of our state’s past.”
According to the Georgia Historical Society, during Super Museum Sunday: “Explore over 100 sites in person and online for free during Super Museum Sunday. Georgians and visitors alike experience our state’s rich history and cultural life as historic sites, house museums, art museums and other points of interest throughout Georgia open their doors for an exceptional opportunity to experience the history in our own backyard.”
A list of participating sites can be found at https://georgiahistoryfestival.org/events/2023-super-museum-sunday. Hours vary by location.
Locally, the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society properties open are the Blunt House, Chatsworth Depot, Hamilton House, Huff House, Old Spring Place Methodist Church and the Wright Hotel.
Along with a variety of historical artifacts, The Emery Center will share a recent donation of vintage dolls and a mural of “The Great Migration.” Members of the Emery Center board will give tours of the former Emery Street School.
This all sounds like tremendous fun as well as an opportunity to learn more about these properties and the interesting history behind them. We encourage you and your family if you can to visit these sites and make it a super Sunday full of learning and appreciation for our past, and also appreciation for the people who work hard to keep these properties available to us so that we can enjoy and benefit from them.
