These days in our ultra-fast paced world, we don’t often enough take time to slow down and appreciate the smaller parts of our lives.
The Vann House Days at the Chief Vann House in Spring Place can help us do just that
The annual event, which was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be demonstrations of historic activities that were once common at the Vann House as well as tours.
“To celebrate the 19th century Cherokees and Moravians who once resided in Springplace, local artists and volunteers will host demonstrations of historic daily chores, such as butter churning, weaving, spinning, gardening, woodworking, doll making, black powder rifles and more,” according to event organizers. “All activities are covered with admission, there is no rain date for this event.”
“Vann House Days isn’t just a memorial celebration for those who were driven west by the greed and racism of southern planter politicians, but also a celebration of the historians, activists and philanthropists who fought with all they had and rallied their community to save the Vann House.”
According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Vann House was built in 1804 by a wealthy Cherokee tradesman and chief named James Vann who “sponsored the first western-style school and mission in the Cherokee Nation before his murder in 1809.
“His son and heir, Joseph Vann, nicknamed ‘Rich Joe,’ managed the family business and plantation, and continued to sponsor the Moravian Mission. Rich Joe and his family were violently removed from their home in 1835, three years prior to the Trail of Tears, and their plantation split apart by American prospectors.
“Today, their restored plantation home stands as a reminder of the Cherokee legacy in Georgia.”
The department notes how “In the 1940s, time was running out for the house on Diamond Hill. The ‘bones’ of the building were good, but extensive rot and damage in the roof, windows, mantles, cornice work and more threatened to end the long reign of this plantation home.”
Many people, including Agnes Kemp, Tim Howard, Gertrude Ruskin and Lela Lloyd, stepped forward.
Kemp in 1951 led the fundraising of $6,000 for the purchase of the Vann House for the Georgia Historical Commission. Howard told the story of the Vanns and helped with research necessary for the restoration. Ruskin and a Mrs. Rankin from the First District Women’s Club helped fundraise. Lloyd “chronicled the entire process with Mrs. Kemp and Tim Howard.”
There have been many others who have contributed, including the Bradford, Chambers, Brandy, Dunn and Calhoun families, and those who started the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society.
On July 27, 1958, the Vann House was opened as a public historic site.
Regular admission is $6.50 to $5.50 plus tax; children 5 and under are free.
We encourage you to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to see these demonstrations up close, and to tour the historic facilities, while taking appropriate precautions considering that COVID is still a part of our lives.
We salute the many volunteers and staff who make this wonderful opportunity available to us so that we can both experience history and learn from it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.