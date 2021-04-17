Editorial: Take advantage of area vaccination clinics

If you are in need of a COVID-19 vaccination, Whitfield and Murray counties are the places to be. Clinics are being held in those counties and we encourage you to take advantage of one if you are yet to be vaccinated.
• Today those 16 and older can receive their first dose at the Mack Gaston Community Center. The free clinic will be drive-thru, but those without transportation can walk in. Appointments are recommended and can be made at cityofdalton.aidaform.com/deo-04-17-21 or by calling (706) 581-2009, (706) 278-8205 or (706) 529-6427. The clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Today there will also be a vaccination clinic at 2518 E. Walnut Ave., in the parking lot of Delray Farms Fresh Market. For more details on this bilingual event, and/or to register, visit https://fb.me/e/3xqteuU76.
• For Georgians 16 or older, limited, walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics where no appointment is needed are being offered Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by the state Department of Public Health. There is no cost. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be offered, as available. Teens ages 16 to 18 are only permitted the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
The Whitfield County site is the Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Blvd. in Dalton. The Murray County site is the Murray County Parks and Recreation Department at 651 Hyden Tyler Road in Chatsworth.
If we want to get back to normal as a society, then vaccinations are key. Take advantage of these opportunities.
